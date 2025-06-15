Ministry of Agriculture worker found not guilty of fraud

- File photo

A patrolman at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Land Management Division was found not guilty of forgery by Justice Nalini Singh on June 11.

In December 2020, a forged document was sent to the acting Commissioner of State Lands. She realised it was fake and reported it to the Fraud Squad in Port of Spain.

In March 2022, Fraud Squad officers searched Robert Mohammed’s home and allegedly found an original copy of the forged document in one of his vehicles.

Mohammed was later charged with having a forged document.

At the trial, Mohammed’s lawyers argued that the officers made serious mistakes during their investigation. After the prosecution presented its case, the defence asked the judge to dismiss it, but the judge refused and asked the defence to proceed.

Mohammed testified and denied ever having the document. He said police never showed him any documents, and none were found in his vehicle.

In deciding the matter, Singh ruled in Mohammed’s favour and cleared him of the charge.

Mohammed was represented by Senior Counsel Israel Khan and attorney Arissa H Maharaj. The State was represented by Norma Peters and Shanelle Kissoon.