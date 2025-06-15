Mayor’s Cup kicks off with thrilling comeback

Mayor of San Fernando Robert Parris, left, and Ambassador of Mexico Víctor Hugo Morales Meléndez, right, along with the St Benedict's College football team. -

The second edition of the Mayor’s Cup kicked off with a bang at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on June 12.

A media release by the Office of the Mayor, City of Fernando, said, "The youth-focused football tournament, hosted by the San Fernando City Corporation in collaboration with the TT Football Association (TTFA) and the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), highlights the power of sport to uplift communities and inspire young talent."

The opening clash featured St Benedict’s College and their fierce rivals Naparima College.

"Naps" controlled the first half and took a 2–0 lead, but St Benedict's mounted a stunning second-half comeback scoring four unanswered goals to secure a 4-2 victory.

The crowd – filled with students, supporters and football fans – witnessed an exciting showcase of school football at its best.

Individual honours were awarded with St Benedict’s sweeping the awards.

Thane Devenish was awarded the best goalkeeper prize, Josiah Ochoa scored the most goals and Adam Pierre was given the MVP prize.

Awards were presented by the Mayor of San Fernando, councillor Robert Parris, alongside Ambassador of Mexico Víctor Hugo Morales Meléndez.

The Presentation College San Fernando band kept spirits high with lively musical entertainment, making the evening a true celebration of youth and culture.

Parris applauded the athletes’ performance and reaffirmed the city’s commitment to nurturing football excellence. He also thanked the TTFA and SSFL for their continued support.

Many professional men's and women's teams will compete in the tournament over the next few days.