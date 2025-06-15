Maria Regina brings folklore to life

From left, Zahid Bisnath as Harry, Oliver Solomon as Josiah, Norah Reid as Lil Red, and Kassidy Samuel as Gina. - Photos courtesy BCreativeDesigns

ON June 7, the students of Maria Regina Grade School lit up the stage of NAPA with Little Red and the Enchanted Forest – a vibrant and imaginative theatrical production that beautifully blended classic Grimm fairytales with beloved elements of Caribbean folklore.

This was school’s second major theatrical production at NAPA, following the success of All Things Bright and Beautiful in 2023.

In a news release on June 10, the school said, “The play reimagined timeless tales like Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Hansel and Gretel, while introducing iconic folklore characters such as Douens, Papa Bois, Jumbies, Soucouyants, and La Diablesse, creating a magical fusion of worlds that captivated the audience.”

Narrated by Ethan Danzell, the main cast featured Norah Reid as Lil Red, Layla Joseph as Granny Melda, Silas De Verteuil as Papa Bois, Zahid Bisnath as Harry, Kassidy Samuel as Gina and Oliver Solomon as Josiah.

The entire student body, from Infants 1 to Grade 5, also took part in the performance, showcasing their talents and enthusiasm on stage.

The release said, “The production was brought to life by Janelle Weekes (script writer), Akeisha Byng-Danzell (choreographer and assistant director), Lemuel Davis (music co-ordinator) and Joshua Joseph (director).

“Inspired by the Ministry of Education’s social studies theme, ’My Country: The Past and The People,’ the play aimed to deepen students’ connection to their cultural roots in a way that was both educational and entertaining. Theatre served as the perfect platform for students to explore and embody traditional folklore through storytelling, music and performance.”