Kristopher Mohamed needs help to fund cancer fight

Kristopher Mohamed, 19, has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymp

AT just 19 years old, Kristopher Mohamed is facing a life-threatening illness. Only a few months ago, he was preparing to begin his medical studies programme UWI. Today, he is focused on raising the much-needed US$130,000 for treatment. So far, around US$50,000 has been secured.

The Vistabella teenager has been diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. This system is responsible for producing and transporting infection-fighting white blood cells and plays a crucial role in protecting the body from disease.

It includes vital organs such as the bone marrow, thymus, and lymph nodes.

Mohamed received the devastating news in March. He recalls feeling unwell at the end of February, though the symptoms seemed mild at first.

“I had maybe two symptoms. It wasn’t anything ordinary, but I knew something was wrong because I don’t usually get sick.”

Initially diagnosed with pneumonia after being rushed to Southern Medical Clinic due to severe chest pain, further tests revealed a different reality.

“When I was warded, the doctors wanted to run more tests and get a second opinion. They did a neck biopsy, and those results confirmed I had Hodgkin lymphoma,” he told Newsday via cellphone on June 13.

The moment he received the diagnosis remains vivid.

“It was the last day, and I was supposed to be discharged. I was hoping to hear everything was fine and I could go home. Instead, I got the news. It was really shocking, and I had to take some time to process it.”

At the time, Kristopher knew little about the disease but has since educated himself and expressed gratitude to the doctors who supported him throughout the process.

“The doctors gave me information at every step, and I was able to understand what was happening.”

Mohamed’s strength has been bolstered by the unwavering support of his loved ones.

“Everyone has been supporting me, especially my parents, my close friends, and my girlfriend. Everyone has been there for me.”

Despite the initial treatment quote, Mohamed explained the cost may rise depending on changes in his medication and the progression of his condition, which adds urgency to his fundraising efforts.

He admits the diagnosis took a toll on his mental health, but he is now focused on what lies ahead.

“Mentally, I’m trying to stay strong. From the advice of my doctor, the best thing is to be positive because when you start treatment, you need to be strong. If I’m not, my body might not be able to handle the treatment properly, and that could lead to complications.”

Reflecting on the journey so far, he said, “It’s been a lot to handle, but I had to remind myself why it’s so important to stay positive. I would say I’m acclimatising. I understand what I need to do, and I really just want to start treatment as soon as possible and get this over with.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, the cure rate for Hodgkin lymphoma in children, adolescents, and young adults is high, with survival rates exceeding 90 per cent. The five-year survival rate overall is around 88 per cent.

Kristopher remains hopeful and believes this is a cancer he can beat with proper treatment. He is not only asking for financial support but also for prayers and guidance.

“Every bit of support counts. It doesn’t have to be money. Sharing the post, helping others see it, so many people have reached out to me with their own cancer stories. Just having someone to talk to who has experienced something similar has helped a lot. People with Hodgkin lymphoma reached out and gave me helpful advice. They told me what symptoms to look out for and what to expect.”

He says these stories and the encouragement he has received have strengthened his confidence and faith in recovery.

Despite this setback, Mohamed is determined to return to school, complete his medical degree, and live a long, healthy life.

“I won’t be able to start school immediately. I’m thinking about next year. Chemotherapy will go on for about three or four months, and during that time, my immune system will be very weak. It would be too risky for me to be in public where I could get sick easily.”

For now, he and his family are in the process of finalising the necessary chemotherapy medication and other medical arrangements as they continue to raise funds and prepare for the difficult months ahead.

Hodgkin lymphoma also causes the production of abnormal lymphocytes, which can accumulate and form tumours. Common symptoms include fever, night sweats, fatigue, itchy skin, and painless swelling of lymph nodes in areas like the neck, armpits, belly, or groin.