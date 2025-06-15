Kashif Small: Tobago’s next big athlete

Kashif Small hits a shot to fine leg during a Tobago Primary Schools' Cricket League match. - Photos courtesy Tobago House of Assembly Division of Education, Research and Technology

IN Tobago’s primary school cricket, one name is being heard louder than the rest – Kashif Small.

The 13-year-old student of Signal Hill Government Primary has been in a rich vein of form, scoring a blistering 101 not out off 36 balls on June 4.

Even more impressive is the fact he only took up the sport three years ago, at the age of ten.

He started playing football at the age of five, an interest that started in pre-school.

“I would be excited to go home on evenings and play with my father, Gerald Small,” he told Newsday in a WhatsApp exchange on June 12.

How he started cricket, was a much different back-story.

“I started cricket out of curiosity.” Kashif said his coach, Ancil Nedd would always recall the first time he handed him a cricket bat.

“He said I had ‘keen hand-eye co-ordination’ and ‘it was as if I was born for this sport.’”

Soon after Kashif made the school’s cricket team.

With the success he has had thus far, Kashif sees a future in the sport as he wants a career as a professional cricketer and mechanical engineer.

At present, the TT national cricket team features one Tobagonian player – Joshua James.

Navin Stewart and Lincoln Roberts have also represented the country at the highest level, with Roberts going on to play for the West Indies in 1999.

As role models, Kashif looks up to two players in particular.

He admires Brian Lara, not only because they are both left-handed batsmen, but also for Lara’s remarkable batting skills, which he hopes to emulate.

He also looks up to Jasprit Bumrah, whom he considers India’s most skilful fast bowler.

Kashif is motivated to become the “next big thing” coming from Tobago.

“It would be an honour to represent the country. I am very motivated to become the next big athlete from the island.”

Kashif’s mother Nadia Collins-Small said both she and his father are proud of their son as he continues to excel in cricket.

They will continue to support Kashif in whatever he chooses.

“We as parents attend all of his games and training. Our hope is that he has a fulfilling career path, led by our lord and saviour Jesus Christ.”