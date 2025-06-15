HDC wants to improve fire safety in housing stock

File photo: HDC building South Quay

After a fire at its East Grove Housing Development, Valsayn, on June 14, the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) says it will evaluate fire safety across its housing portfolio.

In a release, the HDC said the fire happened in a unit on Level 3 of Building D around 3.45 am.

It said residents cut through burglar proofing to rescue the apartment's occupants and contain the fire. HDC said fire officers responded quickly.

It said preliminary investigations show the fire may have started from a faulty fan in the apartment.

"The HDC is actively working, through its allocations department, to identify suitable alternative accommodation for the affected family who resided in the rental unit."

It said Housing Minister David Lee commended the fire officers for their swift and courageous response.

The corporation said money has been allocated for a structured risk assessment framework to check fire safety at all HDC units.

"As part of this approach, FEMCoL, which was established following the restructuring of the HDC in 2022, will continue to lead this initiative, as the subsidiary has been mandated to manage the implementation of these critical upgrades.

"FEMCoL has received board approval and a dedicated budget. Additionally, a Request-for-Proposal (RFP) for the assessment of twelve priority developments is currently in the procurement process, as these sites have been identified for urgent intervention based on risk profiling.

"Planned upgrades include repairs and enhancements to fire suppression systems, fire escapes, water supply systems, and other critical life safety infrastructure, with ensuing Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contracts to be maintained.

It said at two developments – Vieux Fort and Victoria Keyes – work was already underway to improve fire safety.

It said the fire safety improvement involved assessments and repairs and maintenance based on findings.

"While many developments are equipped with fire protection systems, some upgrades have been delayed by vandalism and theft, which compromise both progress and resident safety. The HDC strongly condemns such acts and urges all residents to support these critical initiatives."