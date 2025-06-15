Four suspects held, guns, ganja seized

Four suspects were arrested and three firearms and quantities of ammunition and cannabis seized by police during weekend exercises in the Western, Port of Spain and North Eastern Divisions.

In a five-hour exercise starting at 10 pm on June 13 in the Western Division, Task Force officers stopped and searched a male suspect in the St James district, which resulted in a quantity of cannabis being discovered in his possession. The 24-year-old Port of Spain man was arrested.

In the Port of Spain Division, three suspects, ages 19 to 21, were held in a blue Toyota Corolla with one pistol and a quantity of ammunition. The arrests were made following a road-traffic operation along Wrightson Road, around 1.40 am on June 14.

And, in the North Eastern Division on June 14, Task Force officers conducted an exercise between 3.30 pm and 6 pm, in the San Juan district. Officers checked a white Toyota vehicle, which they found was bearing false registration plates. A search of the surrounding area resulted in the discovery of two pistols, two magazines and 26 rounds of ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing into the above matters.