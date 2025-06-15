Flag football touches down in Trinidad and Tobago

TT American Flag Football Association (TTAFF) vice-president Allan Checkley (second from right) discusses the sport of flag football with students of the Maracas SDA Primary School on June 9. - Photo courtesy TTAFF

WITH one of the Caribbean’s favourite pastimes – cricket – set to return to the Olympic Games after an absence of over 100 years, another sport in flag football is catching the attention of local enthusiasts as it is set to make its debut at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 (LA28).

Through the passionate work of chairman and founder Kijana Thomas, along with PRO Willon Ivan Nurse, the Trinidad and Tobago American Flag Football Association (TTAFF) has been making strides to grow the interest and participation of flag football throughout the country with varying demonstration sessions.

In early May, a demonstration camp was conducted at Maria Regina Grade School, Abercromby St, Port of Spain while the TTAFF also had sessions scheduled for a handful of schools last week. On June 11, the association held what they considered a groundbreaking session with the national men’s rugby team at the Marabella recreation ground, with another demonstration session also scheduled for students at Presentation College Chaguanas on June 18. The TTAFF will also make an appearance at Olympic Day at the Queen’s Park Savannah on June 23.

Thomas, a TT native who played on the American indoor football circuit up to 2008, said the TTAFF has been recognised by both the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and the TT Olympic Committee. Now, he wants to hit the ground running and spread it across the schools and wider communities with the aim of ultimately strategically placing TT where they could field teams for future Olympic Games.

“As the sport gains momentum globally – particularly with its recent recognition by the International Olympic Committee – we’re working diligently to position TT at the forefront of this movement in the Caribbean and on the world stage,” Thomas said, via a June 4 release.

“With flag football set to be featured in upcoming Olympic Games, our goal is to establish a structured pathway for TT’s athletes to compete at the Olympic level. We’re actively aligning with international standards and best practices to ensure our teams are ready to meet the global challenge.”

With Olympic representation; grassrroots and school-based development; and national development and competitive excellence seen as TTAFF’s three main pillars to carry out its greater vision, Thomas believes flag football is a sport that can catch on quickly locally.

At present, over 30 players are involved in regular flag football sessions at the Eddie Hart recreation ground in Tacarigua, with players ranging from 18-60. He said all are welcomed as they aim to further the sport’s reach.

“Perhaps, our most meaningful objective is to introduce and integrate flag football into primary and secondary schools across the country,” Thomas said.

“We believe in the transformative power of sport for youth – teaching teamwork, discipline, fitness and leadership. Through coach training, school partnerships and youth competitions, we’re working to make flag football accessible to all students regardless of background.”

Along with flag football, squash will also make its debut at LA28, with lacrosse and softball also getting the green light for the games.

A non-contact form of American football, flag football is a fast-paced five-a-side game, where the aim is to advance up the field via a series of offensive plays in the opposing team’s end zone. Tackling is done by removing one of two flags attached to the ball carrier’s waist.