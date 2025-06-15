Finding some hope

“THE longest rope has an end.” I grew up hearing this proverb repeatedly. It is actually a way of remaining optimistic when one knows there is little immediate remedy for the plight one finds oneself in. It is an admission of weakness and vulnerability and yet an expression of hope. Sadly, it hardly works to buoy us up in the present circumstances. The end of the rope is not to be expected to loom into sight any time soon, Rather, we are firmly tethered near the front end of a very long one.

In 2024, there were general elections in many countries and the electorates moved politics to the right in most of them. Some of these new governments seem emboldened to destroy the status quo. In democracies, although the people vote for change they expect to have a lively exchange with their governments about the exact nature of their policies, given that all the average person wants is a better life – health, wealth, education and peace, above all. Moves to dash that hope may well be resisted.

In TT we can be encouraged by the growing public discourse on our PM’s decision to champion the introduction of a “stand-your-ground” policy. That is as it should be because if adopted it will bring about a major shift in our society and culture. It will also be dangerous for everyone.

A disturbing report published on June 9 in JAMA Pediatrics and reported in Scientific American revealed that gun violence has been the leading cause of death of children and adolescents in the US since 2020. “In 2020 and 2021, firearms were involved in the deaths of more children ages one -17 than any other type of injury or illness. In 2021, there were 2,571 child deaths due to firearms – a rate of 3.7 deaths per 100,000 children, which is an increase of 68 per cent in the number of deaths since 2000 and 107 per cent since a recent low of 2013.”

The figures are staggering: 23,000 child deaths over 13 years, many in school shootings. Obviously, children are not firearms licensed but they are exposed to those belonging to their parents or guardians. The high degree of violence we are witnessing among our young people already worries us. Increasing the number of deadly weapons in TT should worry us more. Nothing can be ring fenced adequately to avoid contamination or escape.

US research also shows that, since 2010, those rates have increased in states with “permissive” firearm laws and decreased in states with “strict” laws (jamanetwork.com). “Relatively strict” states had requirements such as safety training, background checks and waiting periods. They also tended to ban assault weapons and certain gun-enhancing hardware. NB: The more permissive states allowed the concealed carry of firearms with or without a permit and the use of deadly force as self-defense (such as via “stand your ground” laws).

The policy our government wishes to introduce is regarded as “permissive” in the US and is responsible for increased homicides. It is evidence people supporting this change of TT culture should regard with seriousness. All citizens have rights, but owning guns is not one we ever regarded as a right. Ensuring that this proposed change cannot endanger our personal security and societal future could be a tall order for our government.

How much governments listen depends on the leader, the stakes, state structures and the determination of the people. In the US, the president is breaking the rules and bending the constitution to have his way, in defiance of the people and their state leaders. Sending national guard troops and marines to Los Angeles (LA), uninvited by the elected governor who he wants to fire for under-performing, to “keep order” when the LA Police Department is versed in such operations is meant to cause mayhem; in due course we will know to what end, but that is a long, sad rope. It smells worryingly like fascism; at best like a morphing into illiberal democracy.

One ray of hope, strangely, appears in the gloom of Gaza. The British government has dared to call out Israel, which is quite a step since it has been striving to shake off accusations of anti-Semitism in its ranks. Britain also risks jeopardising favourable trade relations with the fiercely pro-Israel US, which recently vetoed a UN call for an immediate ceasefire while the tragedy in Gaza grows more obscene by the day.

For inciting violence against Palestinians, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway joined Britain in freezing the assets of two hardline Israeli government ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, and denying them entry. Smotrich openly declared that two million Palestinians starving to death in Gaza might be justifiable and has campaigned against humanitarian aid.

At last, someone is being held to account alongside PM Netanyahu and Hamas. It’s only a start, but a hopeful one.