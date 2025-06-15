Critical Issues in Caribbean Museums

Dr Daniela Fifi -

AFTER more than 15 years working in museum education, within Caribbean collections across the US and the Caribbean, Trinidadian museologist Dr Daniela Fifi has given voice to regional concerns and solutions through the book Critical Issues in Caribbean Museums.

Fifi, 45, the book’s editor and co-author, officially launched the collection of essays at the Western Gallery at Western Washington University, in Bellingham, Washington, USA, on April 10. Published by Routledge Press, UK, a world-leading academic press, it is the first of its kind, delving into research into Caribbean museums and Caribbean global collections.

Critical Issues in Caribbean Museums features contributions from leading scholars, experts and practitioners, and is aimed at university students, researchers, museologists, government officials, cultural, creative and heritage workers and, historians and museum-goers alike.

Fifi herself wrote two chapters and co-wrote two others, providing the academic and theoretical framework to on-the-ground, practical field work being done in museums.

Speaking to Newsday via telephone from her Cascade home, Fifi said the idea for the book came to her while speaking with colleagues and practitioners in the field. The discussions revealed similarities in challenges and successes, globally and regionally, in terms of best practice and the need for innovation and growth.

It explored three major themes – repatriation, representation, and governance and policy.

On the topic of repatriation Fifi said it was a complicated legal matter that could be troublesome as it was often difficult for objects of cultural and historical significance to be returned to their countries of origin. She said the legal process was very slow so there were ways to get around the legalities. But the return of objects and knowledge to source communities could be done through creative and educational ventures.

“One of those is called digital repatriation, where objects are digitised and archived on a public access forum. There are some already available in the US and UK. Researchers can access it. Source communities can access it. People from different spaces within the Caribbean can access it.

“Another form of repatriation is through the arts and creative ventures – looking at objects and creating 3D models of them, and embedding that within some type of public programme in the museum that moves into communities or into school spaces or universities or different types of outreach ventures.”

Representation within global collection was another concern, and the book examined how Caribbean people and objects were framed and interpreted in institutions around the world. It also offered solutions, case studies and strategies for strengthening governance and policy within the field.

Fifi believed collaboration was key.

“There are few organisations across the Caribbean that support each other within archeology, within the arts, within museum development across the field. But at times it’s difficult to access, whether it be forums or conferences, finding the time – because we are separated by sea as islands – so travel becomes obstacles and sometimes hindrances.

“So the hope of the book is a cumulative analysis of Caribbean museums and collections here and abroad, providing a practical contemporary resource of what is happening in the field now.”

She believed collaborations and partnerships with other countries’ museological societies was important, especially as many museums were under-resourced and understaffed.

She said the networking and collaborative partnerships forged will help counteract some of these gaps as institutions can learn from each other, and gain tools and support in the areas in which they perform well. If communication with those museums was difficult, the book can bridge those gaps and barriers as it provided case studies and solutions.

That was why it was important to her that the book was not transient like a seminar or webinar, instead serving as a lasting, accessible resource, and bridging various gaps and barriers.

From creative

to administrator

As a student at Holy Name Preparatory and Holy Name Convent in Port of Spain, Fifi explored every artistic opportunity available to her, from photography and pottery to drawing and painting. She thought she would become an artist.

She earned her bachelor of fine arts from Pratt Institute in New York in 2003, and was exposed to the numerous career paths within the arts, making her realise she did not have to be a studio artist.

But it was her museum internships that sparked her passion.

“The arts and museums have a very close relationship but I realised I was more inclined to the administrative side of things. Sometimes there are fields that you go into where it feels very natural, and that’s the inclination I felt when I started working in museums. It was automatic. It’s an organic relationship that just happened. Once I started working in museum education I knew it was my calling.”

She said she enjoyed listening to and interacting with people, preferred to be around artists and cultural practitioners, and talking and writing about art.

She went on to earn a master’s in art gallery and museum studies from the University of Manchester, UK, in 2005.

“We look at how museums provide new ways of thinking about education. How do objects tell stories about a people? How can you learn about math through looking at the complexities of a painting? How can you learn about chemistry by looking at indigenous clay? How do you learn about history and social studies through a museum’s galleries? So they offer interactive and tactile ways of learning that you may not get in school.”

When she returned to TT, she signed up for the Multi-Sector Skills Training (MUST) programme and asked to be transferred to the National Museum and Art Gallery, where she stayed for three years as a cultural heritage assistant and then a curatorial specialist.

There she hosted host students, gave talks, led activities and facilitated heritage workshops for younger children. But she knew she needed to specialise.

“Museums are spaces that are scholarly and academic, so many of the staff in museums have specialisations in some type of area of expertise. So I thought that if I wanted to become serious about working in a museum, I had to specialise. And I decided to do a doctorate.”

In 2020, she completed her doctorate in art and art education, with a focus on museum education, informal earning environments, at Teachers College, Columbia University, NY in 2020. Her dissertation explored inter-cultural education through Caribbean art, highlighting how cultural appreciation, respect and understanding could be cultivated by having conversations through the cultural aspects of art.

Although she no longer paints or draws, Fifi continued to explore her creativity through writing. She said she found it to be meditative and intellectually engaging as there was a certain level of creativity that had to be channelled when writing.

She said although Critical Issues in Caribbean Museums was an academic book, it required a lot of creative thinking.

Now she is working on her first solo publication based on her dissertation, which will focus on Caribbean art and distributed through museum channels by a publisher tied to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC.

“Most of the other publications I’ve done – book chapters, articles, books and different things – I’ve co-authored. I’ve done that purposely because I really believe in collaborative approaches to thinking. I feel as though, when different people add perspective to a topic, it really moves away from a narrow vision and provides the reader with a very holistic view and interpretation of a topic, a holistic way of understanding things.”

She was also invited to present the themes of Critical Issues in Caribbean Museums at several book talks and lectures in Europe, the US and the Caribbean.

She also expressed excitement about the reopening of the National Museum and Art Gallery in Port of Spain. She said she spoke to board members about some of their ideas around technology and innovation in the space, expanded galleries and accessibility, and she hoped to be involved in the process.

Fifi credited her productivity and clarity of vision to the enjoyment of her work as well as work-life balance. She said when a person enjoyed doing something, they often did not realise how much time they spent on it. Yet she believed it is important to have a balance.

“It is very hard to think clearly, to write effectively or impactfully, if you don’t have work-life balance, so I try to make time to ensure that I get a lot of rest, to spend time with my family, go on walks in the mornings.

“I think to be effective in any practice you must ensure that your life is full on both ends – both in what you do for work and the productive side, but also on the side of rest and restoration.”

Fifi taught art education, world art history and human development in the arts at The City College of New York and New Jersey City University, and served on the board of art education, the official journal of the National Art Education Association in the US. She is currently the editor-in-chief of ViewFinder: Reflecting on Museum Education E-Journal and lectures in art education at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT.