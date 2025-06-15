Coral Reefs of Trinidad and Tobago an exploration of our ocean

Coral reef ecologist and Newsday columnist Dr Anjani Ganase, centre peruses a copy of her book, Coral Reefs of TT, with IMA director Dr Ava Maxam and Gregory Sloane-Seale, Shell TT’s community relations adviser, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Tobago, on June 10. - Photos by Corey Connelly

DR ANJANI GANASE is hoping that her book Coral Reefs of Trinidad and Tobago will promote a heightened consciousness about the importance of coral reef ecosystems and the need to preserve them for future generations.

“It’s more than just a book,” she told guests during the launch of the publication at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Tobago, on June 10.

“It’s an invitation to dive deeper into the wonder of our marine world, to understand the intricate web of life that thrives in these underwater cities.

“Let this book be a catalyst for your own journey of discovery and stewardship. Let the wonder within these pages inspire a lifelong commitment to protecting the fragile beauty that sustains us all for generations to come.”

Ganase said it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure that the “marvels depicted in these pages are not just memories but thriving realities for our children and grandchildren.

“Let the wonder fuel our dedication to safeguarding these vital ecosystems.”

A coral reef ecologist and senior researcher at the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA), Ganase said the book draws heavily on the pioneering work of late researcher Richard Laydoo, more than four decades ago.

A baseline assessment study of Tobago’s coral reefs, conducted in 1984, laid the foundation for the first edition of the book, A Guide To The Coral Reefs of Tobago, published by Laydoo in 1991.

The launch of the follow-up edition, Coral Reefs of Trinidad and Tobago, took place two days after World Ocean’s Day, which is observed annually on June 8. This year’s theme was Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us.

Ganase, who is also a Newsday columnist, said the book not only revisits the same sites Laydoo examined in Tobago but includes information on Trinidad’s coral reefs, the impact of climate change and the relationship between the communities and the coral reefs.

“In this version I tried to stay true to the version that Richard Laydoo did but it goes into more detail in terms of the science, biology and ecology of the corals around Trinidad and Tobago.

“But I also included another component which looks at the social component with respect to the communities that work and study around coral reefs in Tobago.”

The book, she added, also highlights how the coral reefs sustain livelihoods and vice versa.

Ganase said several researchers, from within and outside of the IMA, made valuable contributions to the book.

Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd also partnered on the initiative. The company’s community relations adviser Gregory Sloane-Seale attended the simple function.

At the launch, fisherman Edgar Johnson and veteran divers Alvin Douglas and Addison Titus, all of whom have worked closely with Ganase over the years, shared lively stories about their experiences with the coral reefs and the sea, generally.

Ganase, who has a doctorate in marine spacial ecology from the University of Queensland, Australia, has enjoyed a long association with the sea and marine life, dating back to her early childhood.

She told the audience her late grandfather was an avid fisherman who often took her snorkelling in the Bocas.

“He would tow me behind him and we would look at the coral communities around Scotland Bay.”

She said she never looked back.

“That was it. It was a portal to a new world.”

Ganase said her passion for coral reefs has taken her to destinations in the Caribbean and other parts of the world, including Hawaii and Indonesia.

But she always wanted to return to Trinidad and Tobago to contribute meaningfully to its sustainability and preservation.

Ganase believes Coral Reefs of Trinidad and Tobago is one of the avenues through which this could be accomplished.

Told in an easy-to-read format with rich imagery, the book addresses everything from the value of coral reefs to marine and land-based pollution.

But she said there is much that is still not known about coral reef ecosystems.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I missed a bit as well but I will leave that for the next author to rectify.”

Ganase said while the book addresses the advancements made in coral reef science and conservation, it also highlights the need to preserve it from decimation.

She said, “Our coral reefs are precious but vulnerable. It is no mystery that our coral reefs in Tobago and around the world are in serious demise.”

Ganase said during a recent visit to Curacao, she learnt that a particular species was being threatened by stony coral tissue disease.

“This disease is on Tobago’s doorsteps and we live in a connected ocean.”

She said although proper management can slow the decimation process “the reality is that coral reefs, over the past 50 years and expected to continue over the next 50 years, are undergoing significant transitions because of climate change.”

Describing the development as heart-breaking, Ganase said, “This is not the time to throw in the towel. This is the time when we dig deep to learn more about our marine environment, understand adaptation and ecology for the sake of nature and our own well-being.”

Environmental degradation, she added, has social and economic consequences.

“Issues like crime, poverty, food security can be alleviated through the proper management of our marine resources.”

Ganase said policy-makers, government officials and other stakeholders are all to blame for the “vicious cycle of inaction.

“Ignoring conservation, perpetuates at all levels with excuses such as lack of funds, knowledge, tools, resources, the list goes on. It is something that we – government agencies – we love to bicker about. However, the only thing lacking and what we need is the will power and the motivation to create behavioural change. This starts with one conversation and an idea.”

IMA director Dr Ava Maxam, who also spoke, described Coral Reefs of Trinidad and Tobago as a “welcomed contribution to the national scientific landscape.

“Today, we celebrate not just the launch of the book but also the hard work, dedication and creativity that is poured into it,” she said, adding the publication was “well-researched and very comprehensive.”

Maxam said, “I have no doubt that it will serve as an educational and valuable reference to a cross section of readers – students, researchers, policy makers, legal practitioners, scientists and the public.”

She gave her take on the significance of coral reefs.

“They act as natural barriers, reducing the impact of heightened wave activity, thereby protecting coastal areas and shorelines from hazards such as storm surges and potential tsunamis.

“They are a magnetic for tourism, supporting many livelihoods in Tobago through coastal fishing, providing food and generating employment.

But she said there is a lot that threatens coral reefs, the sanctuary of marine animals and livelihoods and industries that depend on coral reefs.

Maxam singled out climate change as an example.

“Climate change, which continues to be a very pressing issue with potential impacts on the environment, societies and human health, poses serious threats to coral reef through bleaching, through ocean acidification and increased frequency and intensity of severe weather events.”

She said despite the challenges confronting coral reefs worldwide, there is hope.

“Through collective action and shared values, we can chart a course towards their preservation and protection. So let us work together to sustain the very coral reefs that sustain us.”

Saying Tobago’s most important niche product is its reef systems, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the island can benefit immensely from the publication.

“Reference material like the Coral Reefs of Trinidad and Tobago provide an authoritative lens into our marine environment for students, tourists, conservationists.”

He added, “This project is another testament as to what can be achieved through public-private partnership and how government agencies like IMA can work with energy-based companies like Shell in ensuring that we produce educational material for all of the world to look at.”

Augustine said there is much work to be done to ensure that citizens understand the importance of the country’s blue assets.

“The reality is that we all have work to do in protecting our marine space. If our fisherfolk have to continue a successful livelihood then they have to ensure that this is protected.

“If it is we are to increase quality, quantity of the catch, then we have to protect the coral reefs. If it is we are to protect our coastlines, we have to protect the coral reefs.”

He, too, believes the indiscriminate dumping of waste, in various forms, has contributed to the rapid decline in reef eco systems.

“Things that we did traditionally we ought not to do anymore. So if we are accustomed carelessly running our waste lines towards the coastline and towards every drain running to the coastline, we know we can’t do that anymore.”

Augustine said if citizens continue to treat the coral reefs with scant courtesy, then the work of Douglas, Johnson, Titus and others would have been in vain.

“We will have nothing to show our children except for Dr Ganase’s book, where they will look and say this is what we had, what it looked like. But I pray to God that we will have more than just the book but strong actual references in the water. We have to do better.”

He believes there must be stronger laws to govern to marine space.

“I wish more of the reef boat operators were here because we always clash because they never seem to understand my perspective, which is that we are abusing what God has given to us.”

Augustine said he hopes the book will encourage the population to take greater stock of the significance of reef systems.

In this regard, he pledged the THA’s support for any additional work being undertaken in the field.

“If there are other academic who wish to do additional work, I am pledging support for that work because we have to begin to codify in words and in living colour what we have so that it would be there for as long as we are alive and for our children’s children.”

He also challenged the media to do more stories about the environment and marine life.

IMA deputy director Dr Rahanna Juman also spoke.