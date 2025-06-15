Clean-up begins after days of flooding

Richard Rampersad, councillor for St Augustine South/Piarco/St Helena, distributes food boxes to families affected by flood water on Bassie Street Extension, Spring Village, on June 13. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE FLOODING caused by several days of heavy rain has subsided in many areas of Trinidad, and aid, mitigation and clean-up efforts have begun, even as residents fear more rain will cause further damage.

The TT Meteorological Office initiated a Yellow Level adverse weather alert, to begin at 2 am on June 10. The alerts continued over the next few days and were discontinued around 10.20 am on June 13.

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government and MP for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen told Newsday it was mainly the overflow from the Caroni and Arouca rivers which affected nearby communities.

She said the residents of St Helena, Piarco, Kelly Village, Ibis Gardens in Caroni, Caroni Village, Spring Village and Real Spring Housing Development in Valsayn South were affected by the Caroni River. Residents close to the Arouca River had to be evacuated or relocated to the Arouca Community Centre, and parts of Penal Rock Road and Endeavour in Chaguanas also experienced flooding.

The Arouca emergency shelter was deactivated on June 14 at 1 pm.

“We still have a lot of work to do in terms of clean up of the streets and people’s homes. We’re using water trucks and backhoes to remove debris, and we’re distributing hot meals to people still in their homes who can’t cook.”

Meals were contributed by citizens and Sewa International TT and the National Gas Company, as part of their corporate social responsibility, donated cleaning supplies and food hampers.

“We are arranging the distribution through some MPs who have made requests and some will go to councillors based on the figures we have from our Disaster Management Unit.”

She said these will be distributed throughout the weekend.

In addition, assessments will be done by the Disaster Management Unit and the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services to be submitted for applications for various grants, including damaged furniture and appliances, clothing and schoolbooks.

She said, up to the morning of June 14, she had reports of eight roofs being blown off in various areas. Her ministry assisted by providing tarpaulins but was also looking into providing the residents with assistance to replace the roofs.

In her constituency, Ameen said dinghies had to be used to enter some areas to deliver meals, and on June 13 the water was still raising so her team could not enter them. She said in just the Spring Village area over 400 households were affected.

She said Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John started clearing river mouths of silt build-up and ensured all the pumps were working. She said the government would continue the flood mitigation exercise and expressed confidence that John consider the various recommendations made further do so.

“The mitigation efforts the UNC undertook when it came into government helped us a lot because areas that would have gotten really bad flooding didn’t get it as bad.

“But the major water courses, the Caroni River in particular, as an opposition MP I had been begging for the bank to be strengthened, for flood gates to be put in, and no matter how much we begged, they didn’t take our views into consideration.”

One resident of Ibis Gardens told Newsday although water receded quite a bit, the water level of the Caroni River, which borders the community on the northern side, was still high.

“It exposed that the erosion of the embankment is quite significant. A large portion of it has washed away with the overflow of the river.

“Through our contacts we have been unofficially informed that the Ministry of Works cannot do any repair work while the bank is saturated and unstable but they are aware of the gravity of the problem. Once the river is full, any further rainfall will make it overspill at that weak spot at the centre of the community.”

He said there were about 160 homes in Ibis Gardens, and residents feared if it rained again without the banks of the Caroni River being fixed, they would not escape possible flooding.

He explained the Guayabal River bordered the community to the south, and the overflow from the Caroni River ran into Guayabal and the nearby rice fields. So while homes were not flooded, water constantly rushed through people’s property leaving a lot of debris. Residents were also concerned about reptiles like caimans, snakes and other wildlife around their homes.

He went on to say the day after the general election, April 29, the Ministry of Works escorted as excavator to the site of the embankment collapse but very little was done. But, he said after the rains, Kallco Ltd appeared at the site and volunteered its services although the Ministry of Works did not give any such approvals.

He said he learned the ministry indicated use of heavy equipment at the site would be dangerous and further damage the embankment. So it intended to wait until the embankment was dry before it could be assessed.

He added that both Katherine Badloo Doerga, the director of the Drainage Division in the ministry, and Terrance Maxime, the head of the Disaster Management Unit of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation both visited the area but refused to visit the site of the breach. They also told the residents they were exaggerating and “making a mountain out of a mole hill.”

However, chairman of the Tunapuna/ Piarco Regional Corporation Josiah Austin and local government councillor for St Augustine South/Piarco/St Helena Richard Rampersad had been trying to assist them.

Rampersad said he was relieved the flooding had subsided significantly by June 14, as did the water levels in the Caroni River and secondary drains.

He said the only two areas that were still impacted were the Trantrill Road in St Augustine and a section of Madras Road in St Helena. He explained Trantrill Road, which borders the Caroni River, was impassible as there were still several feet of water on the road, and Madras Road could only be traversed by a large vehicle like a four-wheel drive vehicle as water was still flowing across the road.

On June 13 there were reports of three vehicles surrounded and almost covered by flood waters after the Caroni River broke its banks. One man was thought to be missing when a viral video showed him on the hood of his SUV, and when first responders and volunteers got to the location, he could not be found.

The search was eventually called off when authorities found out the man had abandoned the vehicle and swam to safety hours earlier, had been picked up at the side of the Southern Main Road and was safely at home.

Rampersad planned to go to St Helena to assess the damage and see what relief he could provide.