Business chambers: New top cop must restore public trust, confidence

Incoming police commissioner Allister Guevarro. -

THE Tobago Business Chamber says one of Allister Guevarro’s first tasks as the country’s new commissioner of police (CoP) must be to restore public trust and confidence in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

In congratulating the incoming CoP, the chamber’s chairman Martin George told Newsday that Guevarro also would need to ensure he “reduces the level of fear and insecurity, which is prevalent amongst the society in terms of crime and criminality, home invasions, robberies and random attacks upon persons.”

Guevarro, 49, an acting senior superintendent, Special Branch, was approved as Trinidad and Tobago’s new CoP on June 13 during the sitting of the House of Representatives at the Red House, Port of Spain. He was approved by both government and opposition MPs, having topped the merit list.

George sees Guevarro’s unanimous approval in the Parliament as a positive sign, adding he must now live up to the confidence that has been placed in him.

“One of the things that the newly-appointed commissioner of police will have to consider is the fact that having been recommended by both sides of the Houses of Parliament, it means that he is accountable to both the government and the opposition and most importantly, the people of Trinidad and Tobago in terms of how he discharges his duties,” he said in a WhatsApp voice note on June 14.

“He needs to ensure that he stamps his mark upon that. He is given a clean slate and the opportunity to really show that he can make a difference and can confirm the trust and confidence which both the government and opposition have placed in him in terms of restoring the safety and security of the nation of Trinidad and Tobago to make us a safe place, a safe space so that we don’t have in the future any of these negative travel advisories which you see sometimes emanating from the US, Britain or Canada in terms of Trinidad and Tobago.

“In fact, we want to start seeing them being able to say Trinidad is a safe place, Tobago is a safe place for you to come to and enjoy yourself, have a great vacation, have a wonderful time. It is a good place for investment. It is a good place to put your family, your friends, your money, your investments into. That is what I am hoping that this newly appointed commissioner of police will be able to deliver both from a personal perspective and from the perspective of the Tobago Business Chamber.”

Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Sonji Pierre-Chase also congratulated Guevarro on his nomination, saying his extensive experience as an officer in the Special Branch would be a tremendous advantage in tackling various types of criminality, including white collar crime.

“His experience as a Special Branch officer would have given him information and the advantage of knowing the ins and outs of criminality and white-collar crime. This will go a long way in intelligence gathering,” she told Newsday in a WhatsApp voice note.”

Pierre-Chase said the Chamber has long been advocating for measures to deal with crime, which, she believes, is the number one issue affecting the business community.

“The cost of dealing with crime in business operations is too high. It has spiralled business operations costs and we need to get serious and reclaim Trinidad and Tobago from the criminal elements.”

She said the chamber learnt that Guevarro was an “extremely diligent and thorough police officer” during his 27 years in the Police Service.

“As a young commissioner of police, we feel certain that he will command the respect of the police officers, where the need for motivation and good police investigation skills would be necessary.”

Pierre-Chase said the chamber looks forward to meeting with Guevarro to discuss their recommendations for reducing crime and supporting the Police Service, where necessary, in carrying out its measures and initiatives.

Tobago Chamber of Commerce president Curtis Williams said the organisation was optimistic that under Guevarro’s leadership, the Police Service will enhance its operational effectiveness, strengthen community trust and adopt innovative, intelligence-driven approaches to crime fighting.

“As Tobago’s business voice, our priority remains a safe environment that promotes investment, tourism and continued economic growth. Commissioner-designate Guevarro’s appointment coming at a critical moment in the country’s security landscape represents an important step towards that goal,” he said. In a release on June 14, the Criminal Bar Association said although Guevarro is “really unknown” to the association, “the fact that he received the unanimous support of both the government and opposition in the Parliament is an indication that his appointment as CoP is based on his merit, ability and integrity.”

The association, led by Israel Khan, SC, wished Guevarro “every success in the performance of his onerous duty and we unhesitatingly support him in his quest to keep Trinidad and Tobago safe.”