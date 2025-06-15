Ask...and see what happens

RECENTLY, while driving easterly along the Eastern Main Road, I stopped behind a line of traffic when the light at the St Joseph junction turned red. A tall man who I have seen there on occasion, begging, with a colourful, handwritten sign, was approaching each vehicle, but no one gave him anything. I will refer to him as Joseph (inspired by the name of the junction at which this transpired). From what I was quickly able to make out, Joseph’s sign said that he was homeless and hungry. I had no change on me, however (even if I did), in such situations I tend to prefer giving people something to eat or drink, or whatever else they may need, once it is possible and within my budget for spontaneous giving in the moment. Having just purchased some apples at Xtra Foods, I selected one and handed it to him as he approached my window. He took it, but his face fell and he said “Thanks, but I have no teeth. Can you give me money to buy doubles?”

Unfortunately, I had to decline his request. Rather than looking sour, angry or disappointed as some people who “beg” might look when their request is declined, he said: “You are a pretty woman, though,” and walked on to the next car with his sign.

His unexpected compliment touched me – perhaps even more so than if someone “well off” had told me what he had. It was as if, even in his hunger and poverty, he still had the consciousness to notice and comment on what he perceived as beautiful.

In that moment I considered the following: (i) Suggest on Facebook – “If passing the St Joseph junction, take a warm meal and (if possible) give it to the tall homeless man who may be there begging, with a sign.” (ii) When next I am in Trinidad and, if I remember, carry a packaged meal or something edible and substantial when passing that way, in case Joseph is there (iii) Write an article about him so that more people will be aware of his existence and needs (eg clothing, water, maybe even a simple job by which he can earn some money to cater to his basic needs). I do not know anything about Joseph or his background; what life circumstances caused him to end up begging on the streets; where he sleeps or lives; does he have any possessions and, if so, where does he keep them? Does he have friends or anyone who helps him? Does he have a family and more specifically, with today being Father’s Day, does he have children? (Coincidentally, one of the things for which St Joseph is a patron saint is fathers). What turns basic “asking” into “begging” – the latter generally considered to be something negative?

Curious about the answer to this, I typed that question into Google and got this response via an “AI overview”:

“Asking turns into begging when it becomes a plea for charity or when it’s accompanied by a sense of helplessness or desperation, rather than a straightforward request. Asking is a simple request, while begging is a form of seeking help, often related to poverty or need, and can involve expressing emotional manipulation or a perceived lack of alternatives.”

Once, during covid lockdown, I had a strong craving for roti, but there was nowhere that I could have gone to purchase any and I do not know how to make roti.

I wrote on Facebook (as a status update) that I had a strong roti craving (statement, not request). I was subsequently surprised when a friend of East Indian origin turned up outside of my home sometime later bearing a roti banquet. Earlier that day she had prepared some “buss up” (paratha) and various veggies and, having seen my status update, decided that she would bring some for me.

In a way, perhaps Joseph’s sign with its multi-coloured text on white background is like my Facebook status update. Whether defined as “begging” or “asking,” at some point, one or more people will respond by giving him what he wants, or something sufficiently close to it.

For various reasons, not many people can, will or need to move from vehicle to vehicle with a sign requesting help, but the moral of the story is that if you need X, ask for it. You may get it, you may not...or you may get something better than you expected.