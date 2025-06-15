A relax station

IT’S not that I’m afraid of relaxing. Relaxing looks marvellous. I see people doing it all the time. People nap, go to the beach, lie in hammocks, nap in a hammock on the beach. It looks wondrously effortless and calm. There are movies to watch, music to listen to, books to read. There’s a whole world of gaming about which I know nothing. Our more sturdy, active types even think of gardening, picnicking, golf and knitting as forms of relaxation. These don’t sound half-bad either, especially if I knew how to do them. (No, I really don’t know how to picnic successfully. Apart from all the fuss they seem to entail, I was recently told I’d need to get a summery dress, preferably one with flowers, to really fit in with contemporary picnics. I’m definitely out.)

The thing is – take the picnicking problem into consideration – I’m just no good at relaxing. And I do so loathe doing things for which I have no talent. I’m not entirely sure why I can’t relax. Is it because I’ve not had great role models in this area? I can’t set all the blame on my family because I see it in my friends as well. I’m surrounded by people who don’t stay still. They work, they take care of people, they make bread, they volunteer when volunteerism is called for, they even – true story – participate in charity races in which you run and plant trees. Not even my restless self can go to those limits. My friends are taking me down a dark road.

I keep fantasising about a giant bucket. I think of this bucket as being large enough to fit most of me, maybe my legs could hang over the side. (It’s possible I saw such a picture in a book of my childhood library.) I think about this far too much because I lack the space for an actual bathtub at home. Once, at a family assembly near the sea, I was given a room with a bathtub. I fell asleep in it. It was bliss. The water was not very high, but the fact that I could fall asleep in what he deemed a precarious way alarmed the Cats’ Father. “You’re asleep. In the bath,” he said in moderate distress. “Mmmm,” I replied and rolled over with manatee grace. So, you see, even when I do find a way to relax, there are forces aligned to wrest it from me.

But all this talk of hobbies, bathtubs and buckets is all by the by. They or their lack are not the problem. ‘Tis I. The true-truth (as opposed to the desired one) is that I think I might actually be afraid to relax.

We the people who cannot relax are deemed restless, fidgety, anxious. It can be linked to generalised anxiety order. I can own this clutch of unpleasant adjectives for myself, but I don’t think it’s a fair assessment of a lot of other people I know. I have often been accused of over-pathologising. If I think this is harsh judgement, that’s really saying something.

I am, as it turns out, quite restless. What am I if not a doing thing? I am a verb and I know lots of other verbs. My reading suggests we all have a problem but that simply is not true. I know the schedules of some of my never-relaxing friends and am confident that they do not have time for picnics at least until 2028. Some of them sleep very well and feel ready for the universe on any given day and I marvel at how steady they seem even when they are running from task to task. These are not people on the cusp of a nervous breakdown. They’re just living. And their form of living is dense with activity.

But. Back to the bucket or, more accurately, a very generous wash tub. I imagine I would set it outside my bedroom where there are enough trees to protect my modesty. There’s a garden hose nearby to fill it with cold water. Then I would slip into it wearing something like a Victorian shift made of fine white cotton. This is one of the few things that make me think of the word “relax.” With the night noises of leaves and lizards in the background, there I would lie, like an enormous white teabag, looking at the stars.

The awfulness of world and day would flow out through my fingers and into the open air. And I would, finally, relax.

