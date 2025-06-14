Young warns against proposed CLF changes

Stuart Young -

PORT of Spain North/ St Ann's West MP Stuart Young has warned about the possibility of the Children Life Fund (CLF) Amendment Bill 20205 creating opportunities for corruption instead of providing greater care for children who cannot obtain life-saving treatment in Trinidad and Tobago.

His warnings were later rejected by Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath who said government has "no personal interest" when it came to the passage of this bill.

Young and Padarath made the statements in their respective contributions to debate on the bill in the House of Representatives on June 13.

Earlier in the sitting, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe said the bill would allow the CLF Authority to deal with instances of life-limiting diseases and expand the current level of assistance which could be provided under the legislation. He added the latter was approximately $1 million.

Young, a former prime minister, said, 'It is a no-brainer that anything that is being done to provide a level of support, to provide a level of service to the children of TT is something that is very commendable."

As he recalled the history of the fund from its inception in 2010 under the then UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government to the present, Young expressed concern "that without proper oversight how quickly corruption or other issues can creep in."

He said, "It is merely a caution because the Life Fund is now 15 years old. It has gone through many transitions and we as a country should have a fairly good idea now...what needs to improve...can improve...what needs to change and what should we change."

The bill, Young continued, gives the health minister "really what I call a super power, because the minister is now being inserted into the legislation."

He said the bill gave the minister "a power that really is not subject to any review...save that if you introduce the concept of judicial review."

On amending the bill to deal with life-limiting instead of life-threatening illnesses, Young cautioned this could limit the number of illnesses which the CLF could deal with.

"What you have now done is tied your hands...tied the hands of the CLF...that any sickness...any illness...any condition that God forbid any of the children in this country has fallen subject to...that is not captured in schedule three (of the CFL Act) immediately excludes them from the fund."

Young suggested it might be best to give medical experts enough leeway to determine the illnesses which the CLF should deal with.

"The first caution is the ill that you are trying to fix, you are actually making worse by now specifically limiting yourself to express conditions that are identified, particularly in schedule three."

In a brief response, Bodoe erroneously referred to Young as "minister" as he promised to circulate amendments later in the sitting.

Opposition MPs thumped their desks when Young said Bodoe's response confirmed his caution to be correct.

He added life threatening illnesses were not defined in the current legislation and amendments might be needed there.

Young reminded MPs, the legislation also said the CLF dealt only with treatments which were unavailable locally.

In reference to Bodoe's comments about blood transfusions, Young said, "Certainly no amendment being circulated here today captures that because that treatment is locally available."

On additional powers the bill could give the health minister, he continued, the law states the powers of the CLF Authority board and a special unit in the authority that gives medical and financial assessments on applications the CLF for assistance.

"It is ironic that for the past ten years, once any piece of legislation came to this House that mentioned giving a minister a power to sneeze, there was objection by those on the other side."

Young said, "The first piece of legislation that we come to this House to debate...in this new sitting...is legislation that is giving a minister, a power with absolutely no review on it....as per the legislation...superpower as I call it.

He claimed the bill gave the minister the power to override the CLF Authority's board and any unit in the authority with respect to approving application to the CLF.

Young said under the Constitution, the term minister could mean a minister acting alone or on the instructions of cabinet.

He added the CLF Act already had checks and balances to prevent ministerial overreach.

Young wondered if government was using the bill as a test to see how far it could "push the envelope."

He cautioned legislation should not be made based on certain individuals and against any situation which could expose a minister to potential legal actions for decisions he or she took without requisite oversight.

Padarath calls Young a hypocrite

In his contribution, Padarath said Young never supported the UNC's calls to amend the CLF Act.

He added Young never sought to sway former health minister Terrence Deyalsingh to do the same.

Government MPs thumped their desks as Padarath said, "That is hypocrisy."

Padarath repeated claims the PNM passed legislation while they were in government to give its ministers extensive powers.

He said this is one reason why the PNM lost the April 28 general election.

"No colleague opposite can separate themselves from what happened between 2015 and 2025."

Padarath said the PNM cannot lecture the UNC on moral, spiritual and ethical values.

He claimed the PNM has no compassion for children.

"Then God help us if they ever return to government. They have not demonstrated by their word, they have demonstrated by their deeds."