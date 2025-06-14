Woman, 55, searches for biological father

Natasha Fraser is searching for her biological father. - Natasha Fraser's Facebook page

NATASHA FRASER, 55, has never met her father. On the occasion of Father's Day 2025, she is fervently hoping to change that before it is too late.

She was adopted as a baby and although she now has children of her own, she has always had a yearning in her heart to meet her real father. She shared her story online in the hope that her biological father could contact her, or failing that, any of his family members.

His name is Krishna Bissoon and he was from south Trinidad.

A Facebook post on the Hunters Search and Rescue Team's Facebook page said, "This message is shared with hope and love on behalf of Natasha Fraser who has spent many years searching for her biological father, a man she never got the chance to meet but always longed to know."

Fraser was born on July 7, 1970, to Helen Fraser of Ste Madeleine, who has since died. She was adopted at two months old by Gertrude Thomas who lovingly raised her until her passing in 1990.

Helen Fraser, on her death, took with her most of the details of Fraser's father, but shared a few facts with her daughter.

Bissoon was said to have worked at a gas station in Vistabella. He may have lived on Caratal Road in Gasparillo when Fraser was born.

On her deathbed, Fraser's adoptive mother, Gertrude Thomas, revealed that Bissoon had come several times to try to see her when she was a baby, but had not been allowed to. This painful truth left a lasting mark on Fraser's heart and deepened her desire to find the father she had never met.

Despite many unsuccessful efforts, Fraser has never stopped hoping. She wants nothing more than to know who he is, where he is from and if possible to connect with him, or anyone who may be related to him.

The Facebook post pleaded, "If you know anyone named Krishna Bissoon, or if you think you might be a relative, a sibling, or know someone who could be connected to this story please reach out."

It added that even the smallest piece of information could help Fraser find the answers she has been searching for all her life.

"This is a message of love, not judgment. It is about reconnecting lost roots and bringing closure to a story that has been incomplete for over five decades.

"Your help could make a world of difference."

Fraser can be contacted at 313-7297.