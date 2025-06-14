Windies clash with Ireland in 2nd T20

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein. FILE PHOTO -

WEST Indies will be hoping to snap their six-match white-ball losing streak when they suit up against Ireland in the second of a three-match T20 series at Bready Cricket Ground, on June 14.

Coming off consecutive 3-0 ODI and T20 series losses versus England over the past five weeks, the opening T20 against Ireland on June 12 was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

The visitors have had a tough time in foreign conditions over the past few weeks and are keen on returning to the Caribbean with a series victory over Ireland.

Before the first T20, Windies skipper Shai Hope said he wanted to come back home with a positive result over the Green and Whites.

The match is scheduled to bowl off from 10 am (TT time).

This series forms an integral part of West Indies pre-T20 World Cup campaign. Up next in this format will be a five-match home series against Australia from July 20-28.

Following that, West Indies head to Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida, for a three-match T20 and ODI series against Pakistan. They then lock horns with Nepal for a three-match T20 series in September, in United Arab Emirates and India.

The maroon are also scheduled to play T20 series against Bangladesh and New Zealand before the February 2026 T20 World Cup gets under way in India and Sri Lanka.

Additionally, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has now started life without big-hitter Nicholas Pooran among his potential picks, as the explosive batsman announced his international retirement on June 9.