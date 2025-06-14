Tyla headlines Barbados’ Tipsy Music Festival

Tyla performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival on June 6, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York. - AP Photo

South African Grammy-winning artiste Tyla will headline the 2025 edition of Tipsy Music Festival (TMF) in Barbados on July 20.

Soca stars Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons are also expected to take the stage that day as well.

The festival starts on July 19 and that day’s event will feature DJs, live sets and beachside vibes, a release said on June 13.

It added following Tyla’s 2024 Grammy win, the artiste received nods at the BET, MTV VMAs and American Music Awards among others.

“Her appearance at TMF 2025 is expected to set a new benchmark for festival experiences in the Caribbean when she takes centre stage on Day 2 – the TMF All White Experience on July 20,” the release said.

TMF organiser Zamani Moodie was quoted as saying, “We are proud to welcome Tyla to the TMF stage for the very first time. She is one of the most exciting global voices of this generation - trailblazer whose energy, artistry, and cultural relevance make her a perfect match for the Caribbean’s most dynamic summer festival.

“TMF has always been about creating experiences that blend international energy with Caribbean soul and Tyla is the perfect match.”