Two women murdered in Carlsen Field, Brazil/Talparo

Savanna Dyer. -

TWO women were found murdered in separate incidents on June 14.

In the first incident, 20-year-old Savanna Dyer of Diego Martin was found murdered in Carlsen Field, Chaguanas.

Dyer's semi-nude body was found in some bushes. There was blood at the back of her head. Online reports say Dyer went out with friends on June 13 and did not return home.

In the Brazil/Talparo community Elizabeth Ettiene was allegedly chopped to death by a close male relative.

Newsday understands the murder occurred in Talparo Trace, Brazil.

Police said investigations are ongoing into both murders.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.