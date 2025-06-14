Soca Warriors star Levi Garcia excused from Gold Cup opener vs US

Levi Garcia attempts a penalty for TT against St Kitts and Nevis on June 6. FILE PHOTO -

The Soca Warriors will be without the services of ace striker Levi Garcia for their opening 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup clash with the US at PayPal Park in California on June 15.

While no reason was given for Garcia's impending absence from the squad, Newsday was reliably informed that Garcia had been excused for the US match and is expected to tie the knot this weekend.

Trinidad and Tobago are in a tough group D which also features Haiti and Saudi Arabia. TT will play Caribbean rivals Haiti on June 19, before concluding with a clash against Saudi Arabia at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on June 22.

Garcia, 27, who now campaigns for Spartak Moscow in Russia, scored in the two recent Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifiers against St Kitts and Nevis and Costa Rica respectively.

Garcia netted the opening goal in TT's 6-2 win over St Kitts and Nevis at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on June 6, before scoring his team's lone goal in a 2-1 loss away to Costa Rica in San Jose on June 10.

Despite the loss, the Soca Warriors cemented their spot in the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the World Cup, where they will now meet Bermuda, Curacao and Jamaica.

For the Gold Cup's opening game at least, coach Dwight Yorke will have to do without the services of Garcia, who was the focal point of the team's attack in the last two games.

Among the striking options at the Soca Warriors coach's disposal are: Isaiah Lee; Isaiah Leacock; and Nathaniel James, who registered a goal and an assist against St Kitts and Nevis. Both Lee and Leacock were unused for the games versus St Kitts and Nevis and Costa Rica, but are likely one step closer to starting the biggest game of their careers to date.