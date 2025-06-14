Shockingly shaky start

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar makes a point in the Parliament. - Faith Ayoung

INSTEAD of giving Allister Guevarro an auspicious debut as this country’s newest top cop, MPs on June 13 gave him a shockingly shaky start during that day’s parliamentary debate of his appointment.

Voices were raised, tempers flared, bickering over rules ensued.

And this, for a matter on which the UNC and PNM agreed!

“Today is a very important day for all of us,” said the Prime Minister, as she debated the Police Service Commission’s nomination of the Special Branch officer. “This is a good nominee.”

“I find him to be very professional in the discharge of his duties,” said Opposition Whip Marvin Gonzales.

The same cannot be said, however, about the way MPs went about the process of effectively introducing the country to its newest Commissioner of Police.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, a former police officer, stumbled when he announced the tabling of the PSC’s nomination. Then, in an awkward maiden contribution, he betrayed no sign of the ease and confidence he once displayed as a media host, having to several times be steered by Speaker Jagdeo Singh.

Policing is about instilling confidence. Erla Harewood-Christopher’s tenure as top cop was, in some respects, doomed from the moment it became clear her speaking skills did not match what was expected of her. Mr Alexander’s time at the wicket was disappointing.

But then things went from bad to worse when House Leader Barry Padarath invoked standing orders policing relevance as Mr Gonzales spoke. This set the stage for a battery of PNM MPs – including Symon de Nobriga, Colm Imbert and Mr Gonzales himself – doing the same when Ms Persad-Bissessar contributed.

The PM said she would not let the other side frustrate the debate and noted the irony of the relative irrelevance of the House rules on relevance when compared with the graver issue of crime. She said her government would depart from the PNM by respecting recommendations, leading overheated opposition MPs to continue to spar with her.

At one point, the Speaker had to interject, saying, “Let us calm down please, let us move on with grace, dignity and calm.”

All of this distracted from the historic occasion of the unanimous approval, eventually, of a new commissioner and the discussion of that commissioner’s eminent qualifications, as well as an announcement by Mr Alexander of the supplementation of the police fleet.

Confirmed by Friday’s rancour is that even on a matter as crucial as crime, the bitter and unproductive approach that dominated the 11th and 12th Republican Parliaments persists. That is a shame. This cannot be how the 13th Parliament continues.

“Public confidence has fallen to an all-time low in the TTPS,” noted Ms Persad-Bissessar. That is why Mr Guevarro deserved far better from MPs.