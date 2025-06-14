PM: Auditor General to audit Central Bank

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks in Parliament, Port of Spain, on June 13. - Jeff K. Mayers

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has instructed Finance Minister David Tancoo to give the Auditor General authority to audit the accounts of the Central Bank under the Central Bank Act.

Speaking during the second sitting of the House of Representatives at the Red House, Port of Spain, on June 13, Persad-Bissessar said Section 52 of the act says the accounts of the bank shall be audited annually by auditors who shall be appointed by the bank each year with the approval of the minister.

“‘Notwithstanding 52:1, the minister may at any time require the Auditor General to examine and report the accounts of the bank, and the bank shall provide the Auditor General with all necessary and appropriate facilities for an examination.’

“The Minister of Finance is instructed and advised to utilise Section 52 to send in the Auditor General into the Central Bank. Let’s find out where the money of the people of TT is.”

She asked who the previous government had previously hired to audit the Central Bank accounts.

“Even when you said the Auditor General is not your auditor, is it that you had another auditor? But you could only have done so with the concurrence of the Minister of Finance. Who was it, then Minister of Finance? Which firm did they take instead of using the services of the constitutionally appointed office of the Auditor General? Let’s find that out.”

The Prime Minister made the statement after reading sections of the Auditor General’s report, which was laid in Parliament during the session. She said it was embarrassing that the Auditor General said she was not able to express an opinion on the public accounts of TT for 2024, similar to the previous year.

Persad-Bissessar said the Auditor General gave several reasons for not being able to give an opinion, including the inability to examine the Electronic Cheque Clearing System and GoAnywhere Platform managed by the Central Bank.

“‘The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance gave authorisation for the examination of the ‘Electronic Cheque Clearing System and the GoAnywhere Platform’ managed by the Central Bank related to government’s transactions.

"‘Despite the scope of the examination being confined to government-issued cheques, the Central Bank further restricted the scope which frustrated the entire examination process. Approval by the Central Bank to conduct the examination was not given. Hence the examination was not conducted.”

Persad-Bissessar said the Auditor General said those restrictions meant she was not able to gain assurance on the reliability of data from the platform since its implementation.

“Consequently, the completeness, reliability, integrity, validity and accuracy of the public accounts of TT could not be ascertained.”

Persad-Bissessar asked the opposition, “What did you have to hide? Why did you restrict the Auditor General from doing her job? What was the coverup? We still don’t know where the $2.3 billion from the previous year went? And this is not your money, this is taxpayers’ money.”

She said other issues listed by the Auditor General included prior period errors which could not be verified; issues regarding to the statement of loans or credits guaranteed by the state; omissions relating to the statement of public debt; omissions relating to the statement of off balance, sheet financing; inability of staff of the auditor general’s department to gain the relevant access to the ministry of education, and, supporting documents were not provided to verify payments. She said as a result, sampled expenditure of $1.5 billion of taxpayers’ money could not be verified.

PM: Irregularities in govt rental amounts

Persad-Bissessar said the report listed several irregularities between the amounts paid for government rentals and the rent which was supposed to be paid according to the Public Administration’s master list. She said a variance of total rent paid by ministries and departments of $208,304,525.94 remained unexplained.

She said there were several ministries where there were discrepancies of over $10 million in rent paid vs the master list, including the Judiciary – $30+ million vs $8.9 million; Ministry of Health – $49.3 million vs $1.4 million, and the police service – $31.9 million vs $459,000.

Persad-Bissessar also listed several properties where over $5 million was paid yearly, most with expired leases, including the Ministry of Planning and Development, Central Statistical Office, 47 Frederick Street, Port of Spain $13 million; Ministry of Finance Valuation Division, Estate Trace, Barataria, $6.9 million; and Ministry of Trade and Industry, Independence Square $7.6 million.

She said there were two companies paid over $15 million per annum for three properties each, rented by the government with no lease and no cabinet approval.

“We have appropriation accounts and the monies paid don’t match. How could there have been these vast discrepancies? What were we paying for, and who were we paying it to? Why was there not transparency and accountability?”

The issue was previously raised during a post-Cabinet media briefing on May 22. In response, former public administration minister Alyson West said many government entities outside of central government handled their own rentals, the details of which were not known to the ministry nor included in its records.

West said where those entities received financial support from government and provided a breakdown of expenses to justify their request for that support, their rental costs would be identified as a line item and would be included in the Finance Ministry's total rental figure.

West said that was the reason for the difference between the Finance and Public Administration Ministry's rental figures.

Persad-Bissessar said the report said $350,011,116.54 was spent on short-term employment of six months or less. She said this was an increase of 16.57 per cent from previous year’s expenditure of $300,270,137.32.

“This contracting of people is another kind of slavery, you can’t get a mortgage, you can’t get a loan or a credit card because you’re on a short-term contract.”

She said as a follow-up to last year’s audit report, the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) was asked about short-term contract recruitment. She said the CPO replied that that office did not employ people on those contracts.

“‘The authority to employ persons on short-term administrative arrangements resides with accounting officers across government ministries/department/agencies (ministries and departments).’

“The CPO washed their hands of this, why? Because we know what they were doing. Short term contracts keep you on a string so you have to do their bidding because you want the contract renewed for a next short term, keep you in a form of perpetual slavery.”

Persad-Bissessar said the Auditor General said there were many instances of people being kept on for continuous periods significantly exceeding six months.

“This is contrary to good industrial relations practices and exposes the Government to liability.”