Minority queries THA finance secretary's 'shifting narrative'

THA Secretary of Finance Petal-Ann Roberts. - Faith Ayoung/File photo

The Office of the Minority Leader has expressed concern over "troubling contradictions" in recent statements by THA Secretary of Finance, Councillor Petal-Ann Roberts.

On June 9, Roberts expressed hope that good relations with central government would augur well following the THA's 2025-2026 budget request on June 23. Roberts said she met Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo and noted the spirit of mutual respect and co-operation.

But in a press release on June 13, the Minority said Roberts was shifting the narrative to one of optimism, which stands in stark contrast to her previous declarations of despair when PNM was in power.

Roberts said, "The minister in his preliminary conversation started with a caveat of the government’s position – it is not very good."

However, the Minority said, “Just months ago, Secretary Roberts denounced the $2.6 billion allocation to Tobago from the then PNM Central Government as oppressive, regressive, a slap in the face.

"And yet, this amount reflected consistent, year-on-year increases.”

It said in 2021/2022, Tobago received $2.357 billion; in 2022/2023 – $2.521 billion; in 2023/2024 – $2.585 billion; and in 2024/2025 – $2.6 billion. The Minority said under the PNM, more money was met with more complaints.

“Now, under the UNC, even after being told that the government’s position is not very good and having to scale back Tobago’s request, the secretary is hopeful, excited, and confident.”

The Minority said in the mid-year review THA received $50 million in 2024 and $100 million in 2023 under the PNM government Roberts once vilified. It questioned, what has changed?

“Increased allocations under the PNM – called oppression. Reduced support under the UNC – rebranded as opportunity. How can Tobagonians reconcile this contradiction?

"Is Tobago’s financial future being managed, or manipulated? The contradiction is not just political — it's irresponsible. It undermines the credibility of the office the secretary holds and confuses the public on the true state of Tobago’s finances.”

The Minority said people of Tobago deserve governance that is stable and grounded in facts. It called on the public to pay attention to the June 23 budget presentation.

“The secretary’s promise of a shorter presentation must not come at the cost of clarity or accountability. The Minority remains resolute in our commitment to transparency, accountability consistency, and standing firmly on behalf of the people of Tobago.”