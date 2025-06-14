Mical Teja’s debuts album Home

Mical Teja during his performance at Patrice Roberts' I am Woman fete, Hasely Crawford Stadium, on February 26, 2025, in Port of Spain. - Daniel Prentice

Road March winner 2024 Mical Teja released his debut album, Home, on June 13.

On his Instagram page, Teja said it was finally here.

“This is HOME. From Trinbago to the world, this is the soundtrack of where we come from and where we going (trini flag emoji and globe emoji),” he posted.

The ten-track album features his award-winning single, DNA and his 2025 single, Energy.

It also features his Coutain collab, Riddim.

A Facebook visualiser about the album, features him saying, “Yuh ever try to explain Trinidad and Tobago to somebody.

“Yuh tell them all about how we does lime at the side of the road, how the steelpan does echo through Port of Spain or even that Carnival isn’t a street party.

“It is a release, a resurrection and they just smile, just to be polite but they will never truly feel it,” he said.

He said TT was not a real place as she was, “a spirit, a pulse, a taste, a feeling.”

“The chaos, the colour, the sweetness. Trinbago is home,” he said. It featured a clip of legendary singer David Rudder and pan, Carnival and Canboulay imagery.