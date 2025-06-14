Laventille man shot after stopping car

- File photo

A 35-year-old man from Laventille was shot in the arm after stopping his car on Eastern Quarry Road, Laventille, on June 12.

Reports say around 12.18 pm, the victim was driving his Volkswagen near Readymix Private Road. He came to a stop while reversing, and a slim, dark-skinned man wearing a green jersey and a green bandana covering his face knocked on the driver's window.

The victim said he saw the man pull out what appeared to be a gun from his waist.

The victim drove off, and as he did, he heard a gunshot and felt a burning sensation: he saw his right arm bleeding.

The victim drove himself to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated.

Also in Laventille, a 41-year-old man was stabbed by another 41-year-old man on June 12: the deceased has been identified as Andrew Soleyn.

Reports say around 9.15 pm, a close relative of the victim went to the St Barb’s Police Post and reported that Soleyn was stabbed. The relative told police she was at home when she heard Soleyn and the other man arguing outside.

A neighbour then called out to the relative, telling her Soleyn had been stabbed.

When she went outside, she found Soleyn lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

When officers arrived, they found Soleyn bleeding and being placed in the tray of a relative’s van to be taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital. Reports say after the attack, the suspect went to his home a few houses away.

Officers visited the suspect’s home and spoke with him. Police saw a fresh cut on his finger, and when questioned, he said it was from opening a tin of tuna.

The victim was later pronounced dead around 10.02 pm.

In San Juan, three men broke into a home and robbed a family, reports say around 12 pm on June 12, an occupant of the home went to the police and reported the incident, which occurred around 10.50 am.

The victim said he left his bedroom to go to the kitchen and saw two men in his mother-in-law’s bedroom. One of the men had a gun and told the victim to lie on the floor as he opened the door for a third man.

The men stole the keys to the victim’s silver-coloured Honda City motor car, valued at $90,000, and a Redmi cellphone valued at $2,000. The suspects then got in the victim's car and drove off.

Suspect one is described as five feet seven inches tall, slim built, brown-skinned, with dark brown eyes and a braided hairstyle, wearing a grey and black jersey, dark blue jeans, and dark-coloured shoes. He was armed with a gun and was not wearing a mask.

Suspects two and three wore masks, but no further descriptions were provided. Police later found the car on Charles Street, San Juan.