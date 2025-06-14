Keeping GATE alive – a solution

THE EDITOR: The Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) was designed as a gateway to higher education for the TT population. While still in place, because of lack of resources it was unfortunately curtailed and trimmed down to the point that it is no longer accessible to many who were previously eligible.

Recently the Prime Minister spoke of this challenge. While I trust that she would love to expand the programme to everyone, the finances of the country just cannot accommodate it.

I have a suggestion for funding which I would like to put forward in order to help keep the programme alive to benefit the youth of our nation seeking to access higher education.

We have banks declaring profits in the billions, and local conglomerates and many other large profitable businesses in TT. These entities in partnership with the government can establish a fund (of, say, about a billion dollars) that will be a revolving loan to desiring students who qualify after approval by a hybrid committee formed from private sector and government officials.

Students will be issued a loan to be paid back after they graduate and become gainfully employed. That way we could educate our population with a self-replenishing fund without any recurrent burden on the state.

Education is a key pillar for progression. It is in the interest of our government, our citizens, and the private sector to do our very best to safeguard it.

GHASSAN YOUSEPH

via e-mail