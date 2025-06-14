Government, opposition approve 1st nominee before House — Guevarro is top cop

Allister Guevarro -

SPECIAL Branch acting Sen Supt Allister Guevarro, 49, was approved on June 13 to become TT’s new Commissioner of Police (CoP).

Guevarro, in a message to Newsday, said he was grateful for the job and was keen to get to grips with the challenges posed by crime.

He was supported by both government and opposition MPs, even as current police top-brass also signalled their approval.

On its first working day under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration, a unanimous House of Representatives backed his nomination, as sent to it by President Christine Kangaloo on the advice of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

This comes after the end of the term of former CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher and amid the current tenure of Acting CoP Junior Benjamin, who returns to his to his substantive post of deputy commissioner. Guevarro has had 27 years in the police service, largely in Special Branch.

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander moved the motion in support of Guevarro and Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales led the opposition’s response.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland and Attorney General John Jeremie also spoke, in the somewhat heated debate.

Alexander said Guevarro holds an MBA (leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation) from Anglia Ruskin University and has trained at Cambridge University (evidence-based policing), Arthur Lok Jack School of Business (environmental criminology and crime analysis) and Cipriani College of Labour (security administration and management.) He has also been trained at places including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (US), UN Counter Terrorism Centre, International Criminal Policing Organisation (Interpol) and Federal Criminal Policing Office (Germany), Alexander added. Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, for the opposition, detailed Guevarro’s background.

“He was trained in leadership. He was trained in counter-terrorism, cyber security, and new technologies, advanced law enforcement, credit card fraud, money laundering, national security training, undercover operations, intelligence analysis (and) interview and interrogation of suspects.”

Scotland said Guevarro was also trained in IT and computer technology.

Guevarro sent a message to Newsday via WhatsApp.

“I am deeply humbled by Parliament’s confirmation of my appointment as Commissioner of Police and I thank Almighty God for his guidance throughout this journey.

“I also extend my respect to the other candidates who participated in what was a transparent and rigorous selection process, as their dedication and commitment to the police service, serves as an example to the younger officers who desire to become future leaders within our noble profession.”

Guevarro thanked MPs for their confidence in his leadership, and to the citizenry for their continued support.

“As I await the next step in the process, I remain fully committed to upholding the vision of the police service, to make every place in Trinidad and Tobago safe.

“I am mindful of the serious issues currently engaging public concern including school violence, rising criminal activity, the imperative to strengthen public trust in policing, gang influence in vulnerable communities, firearm-related crime, and road safety challenges.” He was keen to partner with others in society to address these matters with “integrity, transparency, and resolve.”

Police Social and Welfare Association head Gideon Dickson told Newsday. “We would want to congratulate Mr Guevarro on his selection and we look forward to working with him and his executive team, as we all seek to make TT a safer place, and by extension the (police service) organisation a better-working place.”

Newsday asked if he had confidence in Guevarro, whom otherwise many people say is little known outside of the police service.

Dickson replied, “The thing is, we have seen his antecedence.

“Judging on his antecedence and the fact that he came from the bowels of the organisation to where he is now and the fact that he would have embarked upon a rigorous process to select the best person and he would have topped the list, we are prepared to work with him. We expect good things, once all forces work together.”

Acting CoP Junior Benjamin told Newsday he wished to congratulate Guevarro for topping the merit list and being confirmed by MPs, speaking on behalf of the police service and its executive.

He saluted Guevarro on achieving the rare feat of reaching the highest echelons of the police service.

“I know he is bringing a lot of experience into the position and certainly there is no doubt in my mind that he will do an excellent job.

“We stand ready and are willing to work with him to ensure we fulfil the objectives of the police service as we go forward in our strategic plan 2025-2027.”

Newsday asked Benjamin if this was now a bitter-sweet moment for him on a personal note after having held the CoP post for several months.

He replied, “In leadership, you don’t fall in love with the position.

“Even the Police Service Commission, in writing, made it quite clear that acting in the position does not mean you will be confirmed in the position. So it is something that goes with the territory, something that you know when you enter the position.”

Benjamin said once given the opportunity to serve TT, his intention had been to serve well, such that the position itself was left better than he had met it.

“Certainly I think TT is in a much better place with the police service than when we started at the beginning of the year.

“We had quite a number of challenges and we were able to overcome those challenges both emotionally and physically. We are seeing our officers more motivated.”

Benjamin spoke of a reduction in crime by 31 per cent, saying TT was now in a much better place than before.

“I think if that is what God has called me to do, then I really appreciate the opportunity.

“I thank those who supported me through the journey and it is really, really encouraging to find the number of officers calling to share their sentiments of thanks and appreciation.

“It is really heartfelt and I continue to serve and will continue to serve TT and by extension the police service.”