"Fathers living their role"

THE EDITOR: As the world celebrates Father's Day, we of the Patriotic Organisation greet our fathers with warm regards. We note the tremendous contribution you are expected to make in the national scene.

We also recognise the many challenges you face and reiterate the need for you to remain committed and focused. Rising to challenges serves to make us all stronger.

As we look at our country today, we see opportunities for us to lead by example for the benefit of the country. Our men can show lessons of caring, honesty, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, discipline and patriotism.

As we examine our society, let us resolve to eliminate gender-based prejudice, replaced with appreciation of all citizens. We do have a country to build and all must be so committed. We recommend our motto, "For the Love of Country."

We do likewise wish to seek support for the upcoming Grandparents Day, scheduled for July 4, as suggested by the late Pope Francis and endorsed by many countries and our IRO, last year.

Happy Father's Day, and may you be blessed to perform your part.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

co-ordinator

JUNIOR HOWELL

director,

GLORIA SARGEANT

secretary