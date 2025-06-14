Dream bigger because you can

-

THE EDITOR: Recently, someone asked me what advice I would give my younger self. My answer? Dream bigger and never waver in your belief in your potential.

Lifelong learning is the key that unlocks the door to self-discovery through experience. Remember, you are never too young or too old; your origins do not define you. The world is eagerly awaiting the gifts you were meant to share.

Throughout history, visionaries like Martin Luther King Jr, a beacon of hope during dark times, dreamt of unity and love. Our forefathers envisioned a brighter future for us, making sacrifices that shaped our very existence.

It pains me deeply to witness lives lost so tragically and undeservedly. I often ponder their hopes and dreams – what did they aspire to achieve?

It is crucial that we uplift our men and women and rekindle their sense of purpose. Dr Myles Munroe, a renowned motivational speaker, spoke of the importance of dying empty – not in a negative sense, but as a call to action.

He famously stated that the richest place on Earth is not in the oil wells or the diamonds of Africa, but the cemetery. There lie countless dreams, groundbreaking inventions, and bestselling stories buried with those who never brought them to life.

This is why we must fiercely protect our people – men, women, children, the differently abled, the elderly – everyone who yearns for a space to thrive. I believe every individual deserves the richness that life has to offer.

Rejection is not a definitive end; it can serve as a repositioning force, helping you understand obstacles and confronting them head-on. So, I implore you: dream bigger, because yes, you can!

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

Mrs Universe TT 2025

Laventille