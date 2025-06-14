Base elements of the Trinidad and Tobago/Venezuela impasse

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Let me make succinctly a number of relevant points regarding the ongoing TT/Venezuela impasse.

1. The commander-in-chief of the TT Defence Force is the President, not the Prime Minister.

2. Irrespective of what politicians say, the TT Coast Guard may be required, in the execution of its national security maritime mandate, to use force that is proportionate to the perceived threat, in this case from alleged Venezuelan military Guardia Nacional vessels encroaching and navigating in TT waters without prior approval from the TTCG, or drifting owing to engine malfunction.

3. In this case the TTCG may instruct the captain of the unauthorised vessel that it is being escorted, without any use of force, to outside TT waters.

4. The PM made some interventionist conditions that are not new to the Coast Guard in which the use of proportionate force may be initiated, such as being "unidentified" and "transporting military personnel," as well as not adhering to the instructions of the TTCG to stop and turn back.

5. Her statement reasserting TT's sovereignty over its territorial sea in this case is to be commended as a spirited defence of our country and cannot constitute a threat to Venezuela, even though we may be small, less armed, but very patriotic.

6. Failed domestic and rejected adversaries of the Kamla Persad-Bissessar regime pounced on a nullity, exaggerated it unpatriotically and beyond proportions in the hope of gaining political mileage with a one-sided pro-Nicolas Maduro onslaught.

7. Maduro must come to terms with emerging Caribbean woman power in TT, Barbados and now Suriname and act in a more measured way based on hard facts – not fabrications of which he cannot even make available to his own ambassador in Port of Spain.

8. TT is right to await receipt of Maduro's "compelling information" on how one man (supposedly of unconfirmed “Trinidad origin”) can destabilise a whole nation armed to the teeth in the face of potential US military interference.

9. With respect, I cannot fathom on what basis our foreign minister, Sean Sobers, can postulate that there is no tension in the current TT/Venezuela relations when the faraway Jamaican Gleaner can write an editorial urging peaceful diplomacy, with two heads of state involvement, three TT ministers, the public and the opposition threatening to move a motion of public urgency in the House, to say nothing of huge press coverage being made.

10. Sobers must get it right from the starting block, learn to court public confidence on sensitive foreign-policy matters, and keep the public informed. Sending diplomatic notes should not be a substitution for effective personal interface and engagement that is the norm in crisis management and abatement.

11. Summon the resident Venezuelan ambassador to Knowsley and request the “compelling evidence.”

12. Accurate problem identification is the first step to problem eradication. If there is no tension in our current bilateral relations with Venezuela, then there is no problem to be resolved via diplomatic channels.

13. If the PM had remained silent fearful of Maduro’s superior arsenal and in the face of Venezuelan threats to infringe our sovereignty by engaging in one-way diplomacy on a nondescript issue, the same cadre of disloyal detractors would have branded her silence as weakness.

14. Maduro has no credibility in international relations as revealed in his current spurious claim of Guyana’s Essequibo, and the evidence of this one issue will not be disclosed.

STEPHEN KANGAL

Caroni