$50 stolen in break-in at Penal ice-cream shop

- File photo

A 45-year-old woman was left counting her losses after a thief or thieves broke into her ice cream shop along the Penal Rock Road in Penal stealing $50 and a speaker.

The break-in occurred at the Pastry Paradise Ice Cream Shop and was discovered around 11.15 am on June 11, when the owner returned to open her business.

Police were told that the woman had secured the premises around 7 pm on June 10, ensuring all doors and windows were locked before leaving.

However, by the next morning, she found the metal and glass front door forced open – its padlock and deadbolt pried apart.

Upon checking, she discovered that the cash and a bluetooth speaker box valued at $215 were missing.

Sgt Boodlal and PC Hosein of the Penal Police Station were among the first responders.

PCs Pascall and Simboo also responded.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing, with PC Hosein leading the enquiries.