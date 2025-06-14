5 Trinidad and Tobago nationals deported from US

US authorities and TT immigration officers escort deported TT nationals off a chartered flight on June 12 at the Piarco International Airport. -

Five Trinidad and Tobago nationals, aged between 19 and 57, were deported from the US to Trinidad on a charter flight on June 12, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy. The group, which included three men and two women, reportedly had "significant criminal records."

The statement said the deportation was the result of close collaboration between US personnel and authorities in TT.

On arrival at Piarco International Airport, the deportees were processed by customs and immigration and police. One of the individuals had an outstanding warrant in Trinidad for robbery.

Representatives from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, as well as the NGO Vision on Mission, were present to assist in the process.

The embassy extended its thanks to all involved, labelling it a successful co-ordination and processing of the returnees.

US Chargé d’Affaires Dr Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz said, “This latest co-operative effort highlights the close working relationship between our nations, our law-enforcement professionals, and all levels of government in facilitating a top US administration priority: securing our borders.”

This incident follows a similar deportation on March 28, when 11 Trinidad and Tobago nationals, ten men and one woman, were returned from the US.

A statement from the Ministry of National Security on March 29 under then-Minister Marvin Gonzales said all individuals were processed according to established immigration protocols. The female deportee was arrested on arrival on the basis of two outstanding warrants.

That statement also emphasised continued cooperation between local and US law enforcement agencies and said the necessary measures were in place to support the reintegration of deported nationals.

Attempts to contact Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander for comment were unsuccessful.