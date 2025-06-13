We only like to plant lettuce and pak choi

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The mind of our politicians is like a short-term crop. There is little or no value in vision, longevity and legacy. Consider why lettuce is so common. Consider why the average garden would not have pineapple, breadfruit or even cocoa. Don’t get me wrong, we need cash-crops, but it is asinine that the major part of governmental vision has a scope of five-ten years.

Whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. Gone are the days where people abided by that proverb. In fact, a good forensic analysis into our nation’s history would lend that we never had those days. I present to you my opinion as to why our blessed and highly favoured TT has not blossomed like Singapore.

Embedded deep in our culture is a life of lawlessness. I remember when the previous government established the demerit points system, I was disgruntled for the same disobedient ideal I just mentioned. After a whopping ten demerit points over the last five years, rest assured that I am now the most law-abiding driver in our country.

Lo and behold our new government is planning to scrap the demerit system. Do you believe that Trinis would adhere to our Prime Minister when she says, "Obey the law!" Or is it safe to say there would be an increase in reckless driving?

Regardless of your answer, I can tell you that since the fine increased for not wearing your seatbelt, Trinis started wearing it. What was a healthy cocoa tree in that generations to come would be birthed into observing the law, has now become a habitual lettuce crop. As we would say, "De t'ing shut down before it even start." This is a 63-year-old pestilence of start-stop projects and correcting previous wrongs with no real transformation. As Chalkdust said in his song Jusso, “only after they build house, Trini does draw plan.”

Here’s another action former Singapore president Lee Kuan Yew got right that our country got wrong. Singapore enforced the law. It baffles me that for more than half of a century we are plagued with ineffective policing at all levels.

Planting seeds is the start of progress, but how many people can tarry steadfastly with ensuring that their pineapples, ground provision or cocoa trees reach harvest time? Many believe that Lee was a dictator but concurrently love what Singapore has become today.

A fundamental facet of building Rome is the acceptance that many who sacrificed at the start would not see the glory at the end. Long story short, if you’re planting cocoa, you must "see it through" even if you are not the recipient.

Consider this fascinating thought. Given the stupidity we witness on the nation’s roads, how many people do you know had their licence confiscated? Despite your answer, there is a sudden miraculous cognisance of law and order of the same people that visit Miami. I do acknowledge the challenges of indoctrinating discipline when the societal norm is shortcuts and selfishness. However, these challenges could never justify lack of vision.

National pride must always transcend the current generation. We all want love, but fail to give love. We all want betterment, but forsake the urge to do better. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. My prayer is that our country can be on board just as there was nationwide support for the NAR government when it won. May God send a political revival.

CHRISTOPHER W BASCOMBE

Arouca