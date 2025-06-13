WASA advises delayed service resumption

Water level at the Arena Reservoir. File photo courtesy WASA -

Although improved conditions have led to resumed operations at a few surface water treatment facilities, the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) said many remain out of operation as they await the clearing of river conditions.

The Northern facilities in Tompire, Matura, Quare, Guanapo, Aripo, La Pastora, Mc David, L&N, Acono, Tyrico, Las Cuevas, Rincon, La Fillette and Blanchisseuse are awaiting the clearing of river conditions to restart operations.

This will affect residents in Toco, Balandra, Matura, parts of Valencia, Arima, Pinto Rod, Mt Pleasant, Calvary Hill, Santa Rosa, parts of Tumpuna road, La Pastora, Lopinot, Surrey Village, parts of Maracas St Joseph, Maracas Village, Las Cuevas, La Fillette and Blanchisseuse,

The treatment facility in Caura, servicing El Dorado, Tacarigua and Tunapuna residents has returned to service.

Tobago’s Hillsborough West and Highlands Road facilities servicing residents in Hope, John Dial, Bacolet, Scarborough, Moriah, Upper Golden Lane and Mason Hall have also resumed service.