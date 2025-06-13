Six sounds vie for Kingdom Cup Clash

A star-studded cast of local, regional and international sound systems are fine tuning their dub boxes ahead of the Kingdom Cup Clash second edition, which spins off at Steel Restaurant and Lounge in South Park Mall, Tarouba, on June 18.

Six sounds – three from Trinidad and Tobago (Xixgon International, OGS Genesis, Untouchable), one from Canada (Twin Star), Guyana (Warriors Choice) and Antigua (Sound Lyon) ­– will go all out in a musical war for the coveted inaugural crown.

Each sound will use their wittily-crafted dubplates to garner the crowd’s support from round one, and hope to maintain that stride, in pursuit of becoming king of the Kingdom Cup Clash.

Powered by the TT Sound Clash Fraternity, this event brings together sounds from across the Americas and the Caribbean, offering a platform of musical skills and selection, in an inter-cultural exchange.

The hype has been building over the past four months since its announcement, and fans of the art-form are expecting an all-out musical war on stage at Steel.

Each competing sound has already sent their early warning shots to their opponents through preview videos of a forecast victory via social media, and this clash is building up to be one not to be missed.

Alongside the coveted Kingdom Cup Clash title, there will also be a special award for the sound which receives the “biggest forward” – the loudest response from the crowd for one dubplate.

Guiding sounds and fans throughout the night’s proceedings will be hosts Bobby Killa of Taurus Movement and Rishi Suratsingh.

The first Kingdom Cup Clash was held in 2013.