Riverine flood alert now yellow

The Oropouche River on June 12, as seen from the Toco Main Road. - Photo by Joey Bartlett

THE TT Meteorological Service ( Met Office) has downgraded its riverine flood alert for the Caroni and South Oropouche River basins from orange to yellow level, effective as of June 13.

The alert, which was first issued on June 11 at 6.30 pm, remains in effect until 10 am on June 14.

According to the latest update, Alert #4, water levels along the Caroni River near El Carmen and sections of the South Oropouche River remain elevated but are showing a steady downward trend.

“Riverine flooding persists in some areas due to earlier overtopping and continues to pose a severe risk to public safety, livelihoods and property, particularly for communities situated near affected riverbanks,” the alert said.

“The Caroni River near Tumpuna, along with the Manuel Congo and North Oropouche Rivers, are on a persistent downward trend and have receded to below critical levels. No significant rainfall is forecast to affect current impacted areas over the next 12 to 24 hours, allowing conditions to gradually improve.”

Despite the downgrade, which signals a lessening of immediate danger in flood-prone and low-lying areas, the Met Office warned people to remain on alert.

The Met Office advised people to exercise caution, monitor updates and avoid unnecessary exposure to floodwater.

“Do not take unnecessary risks. Do not venture into flood waters. Follow the instructions of government officials. Monitor official sources for information."

For more information, people can visit the websites — www.metoffice.gov.tt/ and www.odpm.gov.tt.