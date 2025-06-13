PNM has not learnt lesson

Faris Al-Rawi during a PNM meeting in San Fernando on March 22. Photo by Angelo Marcelle -

THE EDITOR: At a press conference at our headquarters on June 6, I emphasised the proactive role the Laventille Outreach for Vertical Enrichment (LOVE) is prepared to play moving forward, and within the UNC Coalition of Interests administration led by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

This became evident for us having regard to the verbal belligerence, loquacious and self-righteous indignation posturing of the skimpy 13-member opposition in the House of Representative.

Statements by Faris Al-Rawi pertaining to “giving the government 12 months to implode” and that thousands of CEPEP, URP and government workers will be retrenched are clearly designed to incite, and contradict what the coalition delivered on the campaign trail.

While I can understand the shell shock delivered by our landslide victory, there is no need to engage in fabrications or misleading utterances, in spite of the PNM’s increasing unattractiveness as a once viable political entity.

The current PNM leadership may well be advised to apologise to its rank and file members, and the general population, for its poor management of the country’s affairs before April 28.

To engage in wishful thinking and self-absolution does not augur well for its political rebuilding or revival. However, to do so at the expense of others demonstrates that no lesson has been learnt by the PNM, resulting in its massive defeat at the 2025 polls.

LENNOX SMITH

political leader, LOVE