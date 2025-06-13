Ministers: State response good but flood danger still high

Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional corporation Gowtam Maharaj, centre, helps a Trinidad and Tobago Regiment Officer load sandbags onto the truck to distribute to areas affected by sever flooding on June 12. - Innis Francis

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen says while government is pleased with its flood response thus far, the country is not out of danger as further flooding is possible.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media conference on June 12 at the Red House, she said government was taking an inter-ministerial approach to assisting the affected population through its flood-mitigation programme.

“We have seen a reduced impact of flooding on homes and infrastructure as a result of early and proactive collaboration between the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.”

Ameen said the TT Met Service had extended the orange-level riverine flood alert to June 13 at 6 pm. It also extended the yellow-level adverse weather alert to June 13 at 4 pm.

“It means we are going to have several hours of torrential rains and high winds. The riverine levels are already quite high, the soil is very saturated across the country and so we are very concerned with the increased potential for flood damage to homes, collapse to roadways that have been weakened over time by small landslips, damage to crops and livestock and the well-being of our society as a whole.”

She said on May 13, the ministry launched its flood mitigation programme and shelter management exercise, with drainage clearance, embankment works and site inspections in flood-prone areas beginning on May 14 up to June 10.

“We have seen the impact on the agricultural sector, where farmers across the country have been affected by overland flooding and loss of crops. With all the neglect of the watercourses by the previous administration, it means we have to be more intense in our response and we have been doing that.

“Because of our early planning and proactive approach, we are seeing faster draining in waterlogged areas. We are seeing areas where the water came up but the runoff was much faster than before, particularly considering the fact that we are in an orange alert. We have seen fewer homes under water, reduced structural damage, and so far, minimal disruption in terms of national exams. We have greater public awareness and participation because we have been distributing sandbags and regularly updating the public.”

She said there were 18 reports of fallen trees, three major landslides along the North Coast Road and the Blanchissuese main road and two completely collapsed roadways at Bigess Road, Poole Village, Rio Claro, and Heights of Aripo in Arima.

“We have dispatched engineering teams to make recommendations so we can immediately make provisions for residents to access their homes.”

She said there were eight damaged roofs in Port of Spain, Princes Town, Siparia and Rio Claro, and one fire incident in Princes Town.

Ameen said Kelly Village, St Helena, Caroni, Caparo, Manuel Congo, the Piarco area, Coal Mine, North Oropuche, Vega De Oropouche, La Seiva Road, Chin Chin Road, Petersfield Road, Cunupia, Las Lomas, Brazil, San Rafael, Arima and Chaguanas had flooding.

Transport provided for CAPE students

Ameen said her ministry and the Ministry of Education co-ordinated to ensure that transportation was available for students taking CAPE exams to attend school despite the widespread flooding.

“Transport was provided in the form of troop carriers from the TT Regiment, the regional corporations provided trucks, and our disaster management units provided dinghies or small boats. We were able to provide transport for students from Las Lomas to Chaguanas Secondary School and the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation municipal police provided escorts for students from Cunupia to Lakshmi Girls and St Francois Girls.

"The boats and trucks were deployed in the Penal/Debe, Sangre Grande, Tunapuna/Piarco and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo regions and I want to thank the TT Regiment for their support.”

She said there were compulsory Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations scheduled for June 13 and support systems would remain in place to make sure students would arrive at school safely.

“It is important for all our form-six students. We give you parents the assurance that we will ensure that your child gets to school and they write their exams.”

A statement from the Education Ministry on June 12 said a total of 3,736 candidates from TT were registered to sit the CAPE Caribbean Studies across 82 schools on June 12.

“In instances where candidates were unable to reach their assigned examination centres, arrangements were made to accommodate them at alternative locations closer to their residences. Additionally, candidates who experienced delays due to inclement weather and flooding were allowed to sit the examination upon arrival at their respective centres, despite being late.

“Students scheduled to write the CAPE Caribbean Studies on June 12 and Communication Studies on June 13, who are affected, can apply for compassionate consideration via their principals, to the CXC Local Registrar. The Ministry of Education will forward these requests to CXC Barbados for consideration.”

The ministry said 16 Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) centres, 38 primary and 13 secondary schools across the country were closed “due to the prevailing harsh weather conditions as of 1.30 pm on June 12.”

Newsday asked Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath via WhatsApp whether these schools would remain closed on June 13.

He replied, “The CEO of the Ministry of Education and the Director of School Supervision are in contact with all principals of schools. Sixty-seven out of the over 800 schools were closed based on reports of school principals. CAPE exams are continuing on schedule. The physical safety of all students are being considered when the decision is made to close a school.”

At the media briefing, Ameen said the Education Minister also instructed the National Schools Dietary Services Limited (NSDSL) on June 12 to deliver 391 meals to affected areas: Penal/Debe 171 lunches, Tunapuna/Piarco 120 lunches, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 100 lunches. She said the meals were provided by caterers on the school feeding programme, and went to students, first responders, volunteers and marooned people.

“This means a conversation has started about incorporating the school nutrition programme in our planning for disaster preparedness and reaching out to those in times of flooding.”

In its statement, the Education Ministry said NSDSL was committed to restoring full meal delivery services to affected schools as soon as safety permitted. It said caterers had been instructed to prepare for a return to regular operations on June 13, contingent on improvements in the weather and road conditions.

Sandbags distributed, shelters activated

Ameen said a total of 450 sandbags were distributed across affected regions between July 11 and 12, with Penal/Debe having the highest number of sandbags distributed. She said tarpaulins and mattresses were given to affected families.

“Sandbags are available in every regional corporation. To members of the public, please do not wait until the water is at your doorstep to get your sandbags. We have widely advertised our collection points. We urge you as communities too to get involved, because there are people who may not have transport to get the sandbags and therefore community organisations have been getting together to aid in the transport.”

Ameen said the ministry had prepared several shelters to be activated if needed and people in flood-prone areas were aware of where their shelters were. She said a list of shelters would be shared through the media.

Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John said areas were under surveillance and embankments were being assessed, but the ministry was playing catchup.

“We would have done a much better job of mitigation had there been better maintenance over the last decade or so. We are doing checks on gate structures to ensure there is no leakage or backflow in specific areas such as the Piarco airport, Bamboo Settlement No Two, we are currently prioritising assessment of critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges or slopes. Residents are also sending in graphic videos that are sad and painful to see.”

She said there were several short- and medium-term priority projects being put in place, including building a retaining wall and rehabilitating the roadway in Tulsa Trace, Caparo River mouth desilting, Marabella River mouth clearing, removal of damaged flood gates at the Caromata River, clearing and desilting of the Cipero River downstream of Gulf View Link Road, desilting of the retention pond in Debe, desilting works at Trantrill Road in St Augustine and clearing of the mouth of the Caroni River. She said extensive work had been taking place on the Manzanilla/Mayaro road which had collapsed in 2022.

In 2024, then works and transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said there were 600 flood mitigation projects under way, including dredging river mouths, servicing water pumps, building retaining walls and embankments, as well as widening channels.

Ameen urged residents to remain indoors during the period of heavy rains and high winds, avoid flooded roads and rivers, to not drive through a flooded roadway, and follow updates from the Met Service, regional corporations, disaster management units and ministries.

WASA: Rains affecting water supply

WASA said the heavy rainfall was affecting water quality and delivery in Toco, Balandra, Matura, parts of Valencia, parts of Arima, Pinto Road, Mt Pleasant, Calvary Hill, La Pastora, Lopinot, Surrey Village, parts of Maracas, St Joseph, Maracas Village, Las Cuevas, La Fillette, Blanchisseuse, El Dorado, Tacarigua and parts of Tunapuna. In Tobago, affected areas are Hope, John Dial, Bacolet, Scarborough, Moriah, Upper Golden Lane and Mason Hall.