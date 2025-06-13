Met Office discontinues adverse weather alert

The adverse weather alert has been discontinued, returning to green level as of 10.20 am on June 13.

The TT Meteorological Service said the threat of impacts from heavy showers and thunderstorm activity has significantly decreased.

Some major rivers are still at high levels, making flooding persist in some areas.

Wind speeds have also increased and gusty periods can be expected.

A riverine flood alert is still in effect.

A high wind alert has been issued. Strong low-level winds will produce breezy to windy conditions over the next several days, with a high potential for gusts exceeding 55 kilometres per hour, especially in the vicinity of showers.

These gusts may be brief but strong enough to displace unsecured roofs, loose outdoor items and can even topple trees or weak structures. Sea conditions are also expected to become additionally agitated and may disrupt marine activities.