Leah Bertrand edges Godbless, surges into NCAA 100m, 200m finals

TT sprinter Leah Bertrand, left, competes on the US collegiate circuit for Ohio State University. Photo courtesy Ohia State's Instagram page -

Trinidad and Tobago female sprinter Leah Bertrand impressed at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 12 when she advanced to the finals of both the 100-metre and 200-metre events in Eugene, Oregon.

Bertrand, 22, a senior at Ohio State, clocked a swift 10.91 seconds to take first spot in a keenly contested 100m semifinal, while she clocked 22.54 to finish third in the 200m semis.

Running out of lane five in the 100m semi, Bertrand had a proper battle on her hands with Louisiana State University's Tima Godbless who shot out of the blocks in lane three. The Nigerian Godbless appeared to have first spot wrapped up, but Bertrand used her closing speed to excellent effect to just be adjudged the winner in the end. Both athletes were given the same time, though the 10.91-clocking was assisted by an illegal wind.

Bertrand, who represented her country at the Paris Olympics last year, has been in fine form on the collegiate scene as she also clocked 10.92 at a meet in Jacksonville, Florida last month.

Tarleton State's Victoria Cameron (11.06) finished third behind Bertrand and Godbless, but didn't do enough to progress to the final.

Bertrand will go into the June 14 final with the third-best time overall as South Carolina's JaMeesia Ford (10.87) clocked the fastest time to win semifinal three. Bahamian athlete Anthaya Charlton also had an impressive run as the University of Florida student also clocked 10.87 to win the first semifinal – setting a school record and new personal best in the process.

Running out of lane five in her 200m semifinal, Bertrand finished behind Texas A&M's Jasmine Montgomery (22.36) and Kenondra Davis (22.45) to book her spot in the final. Bertrand will go into the final with the sixth-best time. Ford again showed off her blistering speed and will be a favourite heading into the final as she was the fastest qualifier with a 21.98 run to take the third semi. USC's Dajaz Defrand (22.20), who also ran in the third semi, clocked the second-best time of all the semifinalists.

Bertrand will line up in lane four of the 100m final which runs off at 6.52 pm on June 14, while she will be in lane three for the 200m final which is scheduled for 7.37 pm on the same day.

The TT sprint pair of Kion Benjamin and national 100m champion Devin Augustine are also going after glory at the meet after they helped their University of Minnesota team to the final of the men's 4x100m relay event. On June 11, the quartet of Augustine, Benjamin, Zion Campbell and Aaron Charles finished second in the second semifinal in 38.16. South Florida (38.12) won that semifinal heat and registered the second-fastest time going into the final.

Meanwhile, Olympian Sanaa Frederick was a member of a Georgia team which was disqualified from their women's 4x100m semifinal on June 12, while Baylor's Janae DeGannes finished 12th in the women's long jump final with a leap of 6.18m. The event was won by Synclair Savage in 6.72m.

Field athletes Christopher Crawford (discus) and Kelsey Daniel (triple jump) were scheduled to compete in finals for their events on June 13.