IDA: THA, Tobago MPs must speak up on Venezuela impasse

Kaye Trotman -

THE INNOVATIVE Democratic Alliance (IDA) has called on Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Tobago parliamentarians, Joel Sampson and David Thomas, to publicly state their views on the brewing impasse between TT and Venezuela.

The party’s call came after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, at a recent post-cabinet news conference, warned that TT is “off limits” to Venezuela.

She also warned that any illegal incursion by any unidentified vessel into TT waters would be met with deadly force by local security forces. Persad-Bissessar also declared her government’s support for the United States on matters concerning Venezuela.

During a news conference at the IDA’s headquarters, Wilson Road, Scarborough, on June 11, the party’s interim vice-chairman Kaye Trotman said the Prime Minister’s stance on Venezuela can damage TT’s relationship with the South American nation.

Saying that Tobago’s leaders have been silent on the issue, Trotman urged them to “Clarify your position on this impasse or admit that you have failed to represent us.”

She asked, “Where is the response from the Chief Secretary, the Tobago parliamentarians, the Minority Leader on this matter that so clearly has the possibility of impacting Tobago’s interests if it doesn’t threaten it?

“Make no mistake, this is not just a political failure, this is a moral one because we are hearing silence, a silence that is deafening and this is unacceptable.”

Trotman said Tobago’s representatives had a responsibility to speak for the island.

“That duty cannot be delegated, it cannot be denied nor can it be delayed. While the Prime Minister can speak for Trinidad and Tobago, Tobago must not and cannot remain silent when the Prime Minister’s declaration carries dangerous and immediate consequences for Tobago.”

She said Tobago was part of the twin-island Republic.

“The matters that directly affect our people, our safety, our economy, our dignity, we must exercise our voice. Silence cannot be our default response when national decisions put Tobago and Tobagonians at risk.”

Calling for a joint sitting of the THA to address Tobago’s role in contributing to shaping foreign policy, Trotman also called for a constitutional amendment process to ensure that “no Prime Minister ever again can unilaterally reshape our foreign affairs posture.”

She added there must be a national reaffirmation of non-alignment.

“That has been our known stance. Peace is our legacy and diplomacy is our way to avoid war. It is in our interest not to be caught up in geopolitical manoeuvrings, but to act on the foundation of international principles of respect for the sovereignty of nations, the non-interference in internal affairs of another state.”

Trotman said Persad-Bissessar’s stance showed executive overreach.

“The Prime Minister did not consult us and some may say she didn’t need to. But she did not even consult Parliament. No debate, no deliberation, just declaration, executive power flexed. This is governance by dictate not by dialogue.”

She added the PM’s actions highlighted the need for urgent constitutional reform.

“We cannot continue with a system that gives any one Prime Minister the unchecked power to gamble with our international relationships, our economy and our sovereignty.”

Trotman also does not believe there was a threat that justified Persad-Bissessar’s statement to carry out deadly force on unidentified vessels in the waters of TT.

“This being the initial response is very questionable.”

She said, though, it was imperative that the leader of a country take all potential threats into consideration.

“However, in this particular situation, we question whether the displayed lustre, this initial display was warranted when there are other diplomatic avenues available and this, especially given the nuanced, geo-political and economic climate we find ourselves in.”

Trotman said TT’s declared alignment to the US and its policies towards Venezuela and any country doing business with it “is indeed an area of concern that requires skilful balancing.”

She said the country’s interests would have been better served if Persad-Bissessar had engaged the Venezuelan Embassy in the country “through which initial diplomatic talks could have been initiated and burden of proof established.”