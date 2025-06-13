Ibis Gardens residents fear flooding, want riverbank repairs

Members of the Ibis Gardens community fill bags with sand to help block the overflow of water from the Caroni River into the village on Royal Tern Avenue, Caroni, on June 12. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

FACING flooding fears, and unhappy with a response from Ministry of Works employees, residents in Ibis Gardens, Caroni, took matters into their own hands on June 12 and packed sandbags to block a breach where the Caroni River burst its banks behind their village.

The quiet housing settlement, located off the Caroni South Bank Road, is among three communities along a four km stretch of road that borders the southern side of the Caroni River.

With rains leaving the river 20 feet above normal levels, the residents in the communities are calling on the government to take swift action to reinforce the river bank so they can sleep in peace when it rains.

When Newsday went to the area on June 12, some people were moving their cars to park it by relatives, while others were packing up and preparing to spend the weekend elsewhere as they anticipated the river would burst its banks and flood their homes.

The river overflowed near the Washington Cemetery in Ibis Gardens and with only three feet of the bank between the river and the houses, and residents felt it was only a matter of time before it flooded their community.

With the help of social media, the residents were able to draw attention to their plight and were pleased when they saw Ministry of Works employees turn up in the community.

But their elation soon turned to frustration as they were dissatisfied with the employees’ response.

“They suggested we were making a mountain out of a molehill,” said a resident.

“They don’t understand while no water cross the bank directly next to the houses, it already breached the bank lower down by the cemetery, and it could eventually flood the community because that water have nowhere to go but in our yards.”

They lambasted the ministry as they said their complaints over the years had fallen on deaf ears and wondered aloud why it took a social media post for them to arrive.

The ministry officials said the matter was drawn to their attention after a video by Caroni resident Navin Kalpoo from Kalpoo's Tours.

"It's only now when the s--- hit the fan everybody showing up. Chief, cook and bottlewasher!"

They noted, what upset them even more was the “dismissive” attitude of the ministry staff.

“To say I’m dissatisfied is putting it mildly. That is an understatement!”

Supported by SEWA TT and councillor Richard Rampersad the residents got together and ordered a load of sand.

They bagged it out themselves before walking 200 metres along the treacherous riverbank to block the breach.

“We shouldn't have to be doing this,” a female resident complained.

“The government is supposed to send people, because it have people who getting paid to do this. But you see how they dismissed our concerns earlier, so it's clear we have to handle it ourselves.”

Tolluck Street residents frustrated by govt officials

In nearby Tolluck Street, La Paille village, the only thing stopping a resident’s house from being flooded was a narrow riverbank that was quickly being eroded.

The bank had originally been three feet wide, but it is on a bend and the raging waters washed away the bank gradually as river levels rose between June 11 and 12.

The resident, who gave his name only as Steve, said he was “real worried” but had no plans to abandon his home.

He said in the 50 years he had lived in the area, it was the most swollen he had ever seen the river become.

He added the amount of erosion was really concerning, and complained the ministry had not done enough to shore up the riverbank.

“I complain to government officials. But they only come when it raining, watch and see, go and then come back a whole week later and then do nothing.”

He said he suggested officials build a barrier on the bank and then backfill the area to avoid the constant erosion but his ideas were ignored.

He said he could not sleep in peace when there was bad weather as he is constantly concerned about the possibility of the river flowing into his house.

“Last night was hard. By this morning when I got up, I went up there and watch it and it was looking bad. I now come from work there and I watch it again. This time I'm frightened!”

Steve said he had resigned himself to knowing there was little he could do except remain optimistic.

“I going and cook, eat and relax. Because what else I going and do? The house is a flat house so I can’t move anything upstairs. So I just hoping for the best.”

Another resident claimed officials kept “doing the same thing over and over” but have not done any significant infrastructural work to repair the riverbank.

“I'm living here for 50 years now. The river used to be further away from the house, but over the years, it keeps coming closer to the house.

“A lot of engineers come and they just keep coming and packing dirt but that not working. They keep doing the same thing, but it keep washing away.”

He lamented there have been many promises but none have been fulfilled.

“It's the same thing they keep doing and expecting different results. It just promises and they say, 'We will do this and do that,' but nothing ever changing.