Hookie Weekend promises ultimate Caribbean experience

Hookie Weekend 2025 returns to the DC, Maryland and Virginia region from June 19-23. - James Bell Photography

Hookie Weekend 2025 returns to the DC, Maryland and Virginia region from June 19-23 – five days and six events, bringing together Caribbean music, culture, and community in a unique high-energy festival.

Coinciding with Juneteenth Weekend, the event showcases a vibrant tribute to freedom, heritage, and Caribbean excellence.

With its diverse-themed parties and memorable cultural expressions, the festival continues to attract revellers from across the US, Canada, the Caribbean, and beyond.

This year attendees can expect the return of staple events such as the signature Hookie DC Pool Party which moves to a new venue, Hurricane Harbour at the Six Flags theme park; Lion's Pride J'Ouvert; Riddim & Road, along with guest performances, curated food and fashion vendor experiences.

“Hookie Weekend has always been more than a party; it’s a celebration of identity, liberation, and togetherness. Returning on Juneteenth makes this year especially meaningful as we continue to honour our collective history while creating space for joy and expression,” a member of the Hookie Life Entertainment team said.

For further info

www.hookielife.com

or Facebook and Instagram