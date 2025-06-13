Gospel artiste releases bold, thought-provoking single

Carlton Louison -

Trinidad and Tobago gospel singer and songwriter Carlton Louison released his 12th track, Christian Bubble, on Spotify, on July 11.

With a reputation for heartfelt lyrics and an authentic spiritual voice, Louison has once again delivered a message grounded in faith, love, and real-world reflection.

In a release, Louison said Christian Bubble was born out of the global covid19 pandemic, a time when people were instructed to stay within physical "bubbles" to remain safe. Louison said he began to reflect on a deeper meaning, recognising how many Christians, including himself, often stay in a similar kind of spiritual isolation.

“We tend to stay within our own circles and avoid real engagement with people who don't share our beliefs,” he explained. The song challenges this mindset, encouraging Christians to move beyond self-imposed limits and actively love and interact with others, regardless of their background.

This single represents a milestone in Louison’s musical journey, marking his first international collaboration. It features SONE G, a Jamaican-born, US-based artiste known for his vocal flexibility and dynamic sound. The track also includes rich background vocals from Candice Caton, a well-respected TT singer. It was produced by Judah Peters, whose impressive résumé includes work with gospel artists such as Blessed Messenger, Samuel Medas, and Farenite. Eli Fuller, 2024 GMATT Award winner for Best Instrumentalist, adds his guitar brilliance to the mix, rounding out a song that is both musically and spiritually engaging.

Louison said of his songwriting, “I want people to understand that Christianity is really about love not just rules. It’s about loving God and loving people in a way that leads us to treat others with kindness and care.”

His decision to release the track on July 11 was intentional. “It’s the beginning of the July/August vacation period for many, and this track has a fun, danceable vibe that’s perfect for summer,” Louison notes. Though there are no performances scheduled around the release, he hints that this song may be part of a larger EP that brings together previous releases.

During the recording process, Louison said, one moment especially stood out for him. “The producer’s young son was sitting on the desk tapping along to the beat,” he recalled with a smile. “That moment made me feel like this track had real potential – it felt like a hit in the making.”