Frantz Fanon scholar to speak at Kwame Ture lecture series

Head of the Philosophy department of the University of Connecticut Professor Lewis R Gordon. -

As the Emancipation Support Committee of TT (ESCTT) marks the 26th edition of the Kwame Ture Memorial Lecture Series, head of the Philosophy Department of the University of Connecticut Professor Lewis R Gordon will speak at the series’ launch on June 15.

Gordon’s presentation will take place at the University of TT's NAPA campus, Port of Spain at 5 pm. He will speak on the topic Decolonising The Mind – The Relevance of Fanon in the Modern Caribbean.

"For those who are not familiar with Fanon, his thought is foundational to the study of the devastating psychological effects of colonialism. His influence across the global south has been wide and deep. This year, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of his birth so we felt it fitting that we have professor Gordon explore Fanon’s philosophies against current issues facing the Caribbean,” said ESCTT board member D. Asha Kambon,

The lecture series aims to perpetuate Ture’s legacy by increasing knowledge, building awareness, consciousness and the intellect of African people and all peoples of TT, to enable better control of our destiny and social and economic well-being.

Born Stokely Carmichael in 1941, he migrated to the US when he was 11 years old. Between 1960 to 1965, Ture was a student at Howard University. While there he was chairman of the Student Non-violent co-ordinating committee which he transformed into an organisation in the civil rights struggle of the 1960’s.

He co-founded the Lowndes County Freedom Organization which had a black panther as its symbol. This party was the inspiration for the formation of the Black Panther Party in Oakland which named him as its honorary prime minister. He introduced the term "Black Power" into the political vocabulary of the Civil Rights movement the US. This term became the rallying cry which further radicalised the African- American struggle and which tremendous impacts on revolutionary movements globally.

“We continue to pay tribute to Kwame Ture, as a reminder of his passion for social justice and advocacy. Our lecture series continues in that vein through awareness and discourse,” Kambon said.

While in Trinidad, Gordon plans to visit Ture’s home at Oxford Street, Port of Spain, which is recognised as a Heritage Site by the National Trust. He will also visit Moruga, which is the historical home of the Merikins – formerly enslaved African Americans and ex-soldiers of the British Colonial Marines.

This KTMLS@26 lectures will continue with four online panels discussing topics such as the Mis-education of the African Child, Reparations and Reparatory Justice, and Decoding Public Spaces. Follow the series online. For more information visit - https://www.emancipationtt.com/