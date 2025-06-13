Finance Minister meets with World Bank

FINANCE Minister Davendranath Tancoo and Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit met with the World Bank team on June 11 at the Ministry of Finance's head office at the Eric Williams Financial Complex in Port of Spain.

The ministers were accompanied by parliamentary secretary Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj, according to a ministry release on June 13.

The World Bank team presented its main findings, conclusions and recommendations of its draft Final Report under the terms of its Reimbursable Advisory Services (RAS) Agreement for the Social Protection Expenditure Review (SPER) and an Error and Fraud Assessment (EFA), signed on May 19, 2023.

The presentation was led by Juan Martin Moreno, senior social protection economist and supported by Will Wiseman practice manager, social protection, Latin America and the Caribbean; Priyani Malik, senior country officer, Caribbean country management unit, Latin America and the Caribbean region; Emre Ozaltin, human development programme leader for Latin America and the Caribbean and Nadimah Mohammed, local research consultant.

From May 26-29, the Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Kennedy Swaratsingh hosted the World Bank in TT, as part of an overall plan to secure US$2 billion in funding over the next three to five years to support diversification in the private sector.

Before the World Bank team's visit, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said her administration had inherited a deficit of $4.42 billion which has to be closed for the country to keep running.