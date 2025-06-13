Energy Minister meets with Touchstone, DeNovo executives

Xavier Moonan, exploration manager, Touchstone Exploration (Trinidad) Ltd, left; Ernesto Kesar, Minister in the Ministry of Energy; Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy; Paul Baay, president and CEO, Touchstone Exploration (Trinidad) Ltd; Priya Maharaj, director, Touchstone Exploration (Trinidad) Ltd; and Scott Budau, CFO, Touchstone Exploration (Trinidad) Ltd. - Photo courtesy MEEI

ENERGY Minister Roodal Moonilal met with executives at upstream operator DeNovo and oil and gas producer Touchstone Exploration (Trinidad) Ltd as part of the government's commitment to boosting local energy production.

According to a ministry release, Moonilal held an introductory meeting on June 11 with Touchstone CEO Paul Baay which focused on the company's achievements in attaining exploration and production licences and gas production between 2013 and 2023. Baay attributed this success to local partnerships which contributed to developing onshore gas processing.

Moonilal thanked Touchstone for its key role in onshore gas development and reaffirmed the government's commitment to promoting the ease of doing business in the energy sector.

He said the government’s goal is to ensure that TT re-emerges as the region's energy hub by enhancing our legacy infrastructure and creating added value through investments.

He also emphasised this in his meeting with DeNovo CEO Brian Ramsumair and CFO Kris Sookdeo on the same day.

DeNovo’s executives thanked the ministry for its continuous support and emphasised its commitment to further exploration and production in the marine environment as the company continues to assess the feasibility of prospective projects.

Moonilal thanked DeNovo for its ongoing commitment and said the government stands ready to evaluate and support measures to increase production feasibly.

He recognised TT's rich history in production and exploration and said the region’s production maturity does not eliminate the possibility of future basin-wide exploration.

"The ministry together with DeNovo remains committed to continuing to work together to ensure the maximised production of natural resources for the benefit of the TT’s citizens," the release said.