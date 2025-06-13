Driver missing as car abandoned in Trantrill floodwaters

The entrance to Warner Street, St Augustine south from Trantrill Road. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government says a man who drove into floodwaters in Trantrill Road, St Augustine, is missing.

The man drove into floodwaters at around 10.30 am.

In a release, the Ministry said the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation's Disaster Management Unit received a distress call around 10.30 am on June 13 that three vehicles were trapped in floodwaters.

"The Ministry is pleased to report that two individuals were safely rescued by the TT Fire Services, in collaboration with the voluntary services of Kalpoo's Bird Sanctuary – Ibis Tours. These teams, alongside the Tunapuna Corporation, worked swiftly to ensure the safety of the affected persons," the ministry said.

However, the driver and or passengers in the third vehicle remained unaccounted for up until 2.53 pm.

"The TT Police Service (TTPS) has issued a vehicle identification notice, circulating the vehicle's number plate in an attempt to trace the owner. Authorities are exploring the possibility that the driver or passengers may have exited the vehicle and been picked up by another party. A full investigation is underway to locate any persons associated with the vehicle."

The ministry again appealed to drivers not to drive in floodwaters.

It said, in a preventative measure, it has placed barriers and cordoned off Trantrill Road to prevent any more motorists from driving in the floodwaters.

"The public is reminded not to traverse floodwaters under any circumstances, as this poses significant danger to life and property.

"The Ministry continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols during adverse weather conditions. We extend our sincere gratitude to the brave responders from the

Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services, Kalpoo's Bird Sanctuary- Ibis Tours, and the Tunapuna Corporation for their prompt and effective action in ensuring the safety of all individuals involved."

This is a developing story, and it will be updated when more information becomes available.