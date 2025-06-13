CoP to look into reports of abuse at children's home

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin - Photo by Faith Ayoung

ACTING Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin said he was not yet aware of a series of video-clips of alleged cases of neglect and possible child-abuse at a church-run children's home.

The facility caters for children who are physically and/or mentally disabled.

Five of the videos each show an instance of a child lying on the ground. Of these, one shows a severely disabled child on the ground near his wheelchair, while another shows a boy on the floor of a dorm hollering. Other videos showed staff resting or asleep.

Another shows a woman repeatedly shouting at a reluctant child, "Get up!" Another shows a child in a pram placed outside in the sun who is shouting.

Benjamin told Newsday, "No, I haven't seen it. But once it is brought to my attention I will look into it, with some level of immediacy.

"I will at least get something going. These things are very concerning.

"I will want to look into that to ensure all persons do not run afoul of the law and we will take a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with these situations. We need to ensure we protect our children, so certainly I will want to look into that."

Newsday was unable to contact the board or management which runs the facility.

However, one source told Newsday the controversial videos were the work of a disgruntled ex-employee who had compiled videos of disparate situations to try to make the home look bad.